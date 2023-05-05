Has shed hunting opening day in Teton County become the Black Friday of outdoor sports? It can feel like it, photographer Natalie Behring said.

Behring was outside of Jackson Monday at first light to capture the mad dash for antlers, and said the scene was infused with urgency as hunters scrambled in a race to collect as many of the prized horns as they could.

A convoy of vehicles arrives at the hunting area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest for the May 1, 2023 opening day of the antler shed hunt near Jackson. The participants gathered at the Jackson rodeo grounds and were led in a motorcade by Jackson Police to the hunting grounds, near the National Elk Refuge. (Natalie Behring)

“It was like an Easter egg hunt, for adults,” she said.

The event has become such a frenzy, drawing intense interest from out of state, that lawmakers passed legislation to give Wyoming residents a head start starting in 2024.

But on Monday, the rollout was familiar to those who have participated in recent years. Hunters gathered at the fairgrounds, checked in with police and were assigned a line-up number before they joined an escorted convoy onto the hunting grounds on Bridger-Teton National Forest at the appointed hour of 6 a.m. Once they got there, it was a sprint.

A shed hunter scans the landscape as the Grand Teton peeks out behind a ridge on the opening day of the shed hunt near Jackson. Raena Parsons, the public affairs officer at the National Elk Refuge, said “we don’t expect it to be good this year. We don’t expect there to be a lot of antlers in the forest.” Parsons said the elk spent the majority of the harsh winter on the neighboring Elk Refuge, where shed hunting is prohibited, so the antlers would have been dropped there. (Natalie Behring)

Several successful shed hunters gathering on the forest land adjacent to the National Elk Refuge told Behring the key to scoring a good haul is simple: “Run like hell.”

The lion’s share of the vehicles — many trucks with passengers riding in their beds — were from out of state, Behring said. “There were very very few Wyoming plates.”

A man takes a rest next to an impressive collection of antlers May 1, 2023. Although some hunters got skunked, they reported enjoying hiking in the warm weather after the long winter. (Natalie Behring)

Next year locals are likely to get first dibs. A law passed this spring directs the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to give Wyoming residents a one-week head start over nonresidents starting next season. Another makes public land shed hunting a licensed activity, requiring nonresidents to possess a conservation stamp to legally partake in public land shed hunting.

A horse and a trailer with an array of saddles are seen after shed hunters returned to the Flat Creek area on the opening day of the shed hunt near Jackson. Shed hunting on horseback can be a huge advantage as the hunters can cover ground faster. (Natalie Behring)

Though Behring spoke to a Wyoming hunter who is thrilled by the head start, she said, nonresidents expressed pretty unanimous dismay about the planned delay.

A group from Driggs, Idaho relaxes with beers next to a haul on the May 1, 2023 opening day of the shed hunt near Jackson. Group member Hunter Rackham described the outing as “really fun but really chaotic at the same time. Adrenaline is always really high, you never know if you’re going to get up there and find anything or if you’re going to find the whole lot.” (Natalie Behring)

Outside of Teton County, the 2023 shed hunt opener has been delayed until May 15. Wildlife officials made the “unprecedented” decision to offer a reprieve to Wyoming wildlife devastated by a severe winter.