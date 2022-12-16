U.S. attorney: Corner-crossing prosecution didn’t violate hunters’ rights
Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor believes that Carbon County justice officials did not violate federal law when they charged Missouri men with criminal trespass at Elk Mountain Ranch.
Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M
In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace.
Corner crossers: Ranch owner broke federal access law
An attorney for four hunters found not guilty of trespassing has for the first time explicitly alleged the owner of the Elk Mountain Ranch violated a U.S. statute.
‘Airspace’ trespass suit advances against corner-crossing hunters
Judge orders the civil suit against Missouri hunters to move toward trial in federal court.
Lawmakers: Fed court will decide if corner-crossing is trespassing
Judiciary Committee declines to address checkerboard-trespass, public-land access questions while Carbon County civil suit is in play.
Judge orders corner-crossing suit to remain in federal court
Skavdahl had ‘little difficulty’ finding that Missouri hunters met the burden of proof to keep the action where federal public-land access laws apply.
National group wants to aid corner crossers in court
Nonprofit Backcountry Hunters & Anglers would bring the resources of its 350,000 members and supporters to bear on a case that could affect access to 8.3 million public acres.
Prosecutor: Dismiss new corner-crossing charges
After a jury found four hunters not guilty, a prosecutor says the “essential facts” in a second round of trespassing charges have already been considered.
Hunters face new corner-crossing trespass charges
A jury found four Missouri men not guilty of trespassing when they corner-crossed in 2021. Now three of them face similar charges stemming from a hunting trip in 2020.
Jury finds four corner-crossing hunters not guilty of trespass
It took fewer than two hours for the panel to acquit Missouri public-land hunters of violating Eshelman’s Elk Mountain Ranch.
Corner-crossing judge wants ‘airspace’ language in jury instructions
Witnesses provide no evidence four hunters ever stepped on Elk Mountain Ranch property in a closely watched trespass case.
Corner crossing jury empaneled, opening arguments delivered
Trial in much-anticipated trespass case begins in front of seven-member jury panel in Rawlins.
Corner crossing report: inaccessible public acres now 8.3M
A digital mapping company says the inventory of public land in the West that is ‘corner-locked’ is much bigger than thought, putting Wyoming’s share at 2.4 million acres.
Judge limits use of body-cam video in corner-crossing trial
Ranch owner Eshelman is on a witness list for two-day Carbon County criminal trespass trial involving Missouri hunters that starts Wednesday.
Judge mulls delay in corner-crossing trial, rejects ‘gag order’
Stipe says she won’t dismiss criminal trespass charges as ranch owner tries to return a separate civil suit from federal to state venue.
Corner-crossing prosecutor: Stop sharing public documents
Deputy county attorney asks judge to “limit prejudicial pretrial communication” after WyoFile published a video contained in court files.
Judge transfers corner-crossing trespass case to federal court
Public access to 1.6 million acres in the West may now be decided under federal, not state laws.
Corner crossers reach for federal court, access to 1.6M Western acres
Four hunters sued for trespassing are asking that the civil complaint be moved from state to federal court where access laws set by Congress might better apply.
Corner-cross landowner gave millions to conservatives, conservation
Fred Eshelman made millions, conserved ranches and donated heavily, including one $2.5M to help ‘stop the steal.’
Corner-crossing video: ‘Do they realize how much money my boss has?’
Body cam shows Game and Fish officer, sheriff’s deputy explaining why they won’t charge hunters as Elk Mountain Ranch manager protests. Citations eventually came.
Corner crossers face new civil suit as prosecutor tries to add charge
The controversy over four bowhunters challenging criminal trespass charges intensifies as landowner Fredric Eshelman filed a civil suit seeking monetary damages from the Missouri men.
Crago: Trespass bill not a ‘corner-crossing’ measure
A lawmaker plans to clarify the language in a proposed bill, which he stressed Tuesday is not aimed to address controversial corner crossing.
Corner-crossing bill emerges as G&F commissioner pulls license donation
Proposed legislation would more broadly define hunter trespass as the Game and Fish Commission president seeks to distance himself from the fraught issue.
Hunters allege illegal harassment in corner-crossing case
Hunters who have pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass charges claim that it is ranch operators who broke the law by harassing them while on public land.
Corner-crossing defendants move for dismissal of trespass charges
A closely watched case regarding public land presumably locked up by checkerboard ownership should be dismissed, defendants’ attorney argues.
Corner crossing: Hunters challenge public-land access issue in court
Four tickets issued to hunters could open the door to revisiting whether almost 1.6 million public acres are legally landlocked in checkerboard land ownership patterns across the West.