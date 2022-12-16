WyoFile is committed to ensuring our readers have the verifiable, factual information they need to participate effectively in civic life, including pertinent information about what’s happening at the statehouse during the session. We believe Wyoming needs to know where lawmakers stand on important issues, and what interests might influence their decisions. WyoFile will examine the Legislature’s efforts to address Wyoming’s most pressing issues.

Cheyenne Roundup

Join WyoFile and Wyoming Public Media reporters for a weekly legislative podcast.

Legislative Resources

Key dates, bill tracking, legislator contact, etc.

#WyoFactOrFiction

Hearing ideas from lawmakers, lobbyists and advocates that need more context? Let us know here.

Allred ignored: Wyoming county clerks make no drop box changes

Election officials in the seven Wyoming counties where voters can cast ballots via drop boxes disregarded interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request to ditch the boxes.  History: Allred, a Uinta County Republican Party committeeman, made the request in the first week of his appointed secretary of state tenure via a letter to Wyoming’s 23…

by Mike Koshmrl

Indigenous incumbent vs. pro-Trump challenger in ‘most diverse district’

In Jim Allen’s view, the Wyoming House of Representatives district he calls home is the most diverse legislative district in all of the Equality State. That home turf — House District 33 — is one that Allen, a former Republican legislator, knows well: He’s represented the district twice, once through an appointment in 2004 and…

by Mike Koshmrl

State Bar declined to investigate complaint against Hageman

The Wyoming State Bar declined to initiate a disciplinary investigation into Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney, in July after another lawyer filed a grievance against the congressional candidate, according to records shared with WyoFile.  Darby Hoggatt submitted the complaint after watching Hageman debate Rep. Liz Cheney on June 30. During the televised event, Hageman…

by Maggie Mullen

No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage

SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out.  The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate”…

by Mike Koshmrl