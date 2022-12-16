WyoFile is committed to ensuring our readers have the verifiable, factual information they need to participate effectively in civic life, including pertinent information about what’s happening at the statehouse during the session. We believe Wyoming needs to know where lawmakers stand on important issues, and what interests might influence their decisions. WyoFile will examine the Legislature’s efforts to address Wyoming’s most pressing issues.
#WyoFactOrFiction
Hearing ideas from lawmakers, lobbyists and advocates that need more context? Let us know here.
Far-right lawmakers prepare to wield their growing power
Newcomer GOP figures who have assumed leadership positions say they’re committed to cooperation. The coming session is a chance to prove themselves at governance, not obstructionism, they say.
Record cash flowed into Wyo’s elections. Here’s where it went.
Super PACs spent $3.4 million on Wyoming races in 2022, while a handful of wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of campaigns. But money didn’t always yield wins.
GOP poll watchers: Wyo election ‘smooth,’ no funny business
The Wyoming GOP deployed a network of poll watchers across the state to monitor for improprieties in the general election — and they didn’t find any.
Post-election, a knife’s edge separates who holds power in Cheyenne
Speculation is swirling around whether or not presumed speaker Albert Sommers has the votes to wrestle leadership of the House from far-right challenger Mark Jennings.
Wyoming’s general election winners and losers
Republicans in the Legislature were able to fend off over a dozen democratic challengers and pick up at least four seats along the way to an even greater supermajority.
Republicans angle to recoup House seat in Albany County
House District 14 reaching north from Laramie had been dominated by Republican representatives until a 2020 victory for Democrat Trey Sherwood.
Rematch: Libertarian challenges Republican incumbent again
Last election, the race for House District 55 was decided by 32 votes. Oakley and Baldes now face one another again.
Allred ignored: Wyoming county clerks make no drop box changes
Election officials in the seven Wyoming counties where voters can cast ballots via drop boxes disregarded interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request to ditch the boxes. History: Allred, a Uinta County Republican Party committeeman, made the request in the first week of his appointed secretary of state tenure via a letter to Wyoming’s 23…
Jail suicides spur transparency concerns in Albany County sheriff’s race
Incumbent defends keeping deaths from the public out of respect for families, but the mother of one of the deceased says this is information the community needs.
Jackson Hole conflict threatens local control statewide, senator warns
Electeds approved one thing but state-backed developers are building another, despite Teton County’s wishes, officials charge.
Speaker of the House and political newcomer vie for Senate seat
Campbell County voters will choose between seasoned legislator Eric Barlow and Patricia Junek, a novice who wants to push the Legislature further to the right.
Indigenous incumbent vs. pro-Trump challenger in ‘most diverse district’
In Jim Allen’s view, the Wyoming House of Representatives district he calls home is the most diverse legislative district in all of the Equality State. That home turf — House District 33 — is one that Allen, a former Republican legislator, knows well: He’s represented the district twice, once through an appointment in 2004 and…
Lawmakers take on election reform, appointment process
Committee addressed electronic voting machines, ranked-choice voting, primary reform, elected-office vacancies, campaign finance and the secretary of state’s election-oversight authorities amid fraud accusations.
Two moderates vie for seat vacated by Leg’s only independent
Residents in Wilson, Alpine, Etna will choose between Hoback Junction real estate agent and Star Valley tech entrepreneur for representation in Wyo’s House District 22.
Interim secretary of state asks clerks to ditch ballot drop boxes
The written request lacks legal teeth, so county clerks are not required to take any kind of action.
Political transparency: Can Wyo parties operate in private?
The public, save for some hand-picked party friends, was expelled from a portion of the Wyoming GOP’s meeting last month in Riverton, prompting WyoFile to explore whether closed-door deliberations are permissible.
Attorneys to Hageman: Letter not a threat, just a plea for the rule of law
More lawyers add their names to a second missive clarifying concerns about Hageman’s election claims.
Gov. Gordon appoints Karl Allred interim secretary of state
The Uinta County GOP state committeeman has two priorities for his short term — getting through the general election and ensuring a smooth transition to the next secretary in January.
State Bar declined to investigate complaint against Hageman
The Wyoming State Bar declined to initiate a disciplinary investigation into Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney, in July after another lawyer filed a grievance against the congressional candidate, according to records shared with WyoFile. Darby Hoggatt submitted the complaint after watching Hageman debate Rep. Liz Cheney on June 30. During the televised event, Hageman…
No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage
SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out. The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate”…
Wyoming GOP picks three nominees for interim secretary of state
All three candidates are voting members of the body that made the selection. Gov. Mark Gordon has until midnight Thursday to make a final decision.