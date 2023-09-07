WyoFile is committed to keeping residents informed about the legality of abortion in Wyoming.
There have been three bans, two court cases and significant legal wrangling over the subject since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Still, most abortion remains legal in the state, often sought via two physical clinics and online organizations dispensing abortion-inducing medications.
Going forward, WyoFile will continue to follow federal, state and local challenges that could affect abortion procedures and medications around Wyoming.
Check out our timeline and already extensive coverage below.
Judge blocks Wyoming medication abortion ban, for now
The law, set to take effect July 1, can’t be enforced until it is further considered by the court.
Surgical abortions likely to remain legal until April 2024 trial
Jackson judge will decide next week whether to also halt a medication abortion ban.
Alleged arsonist of Casper reproductive health clinic pleads not guilty
Lorna Green faces 5 and 20 years in prison if convicted. Her trial is set for July 24.
Wyoming governor, AG rebut call for halt on medication abortion ban
Defendants in Wyoming’s abortion law suit argue the Jackson judge shouldn’t stall medication ban’s enforcement.
Grand jury indicts alleged arsonist of Casper abortion provider
Lorna Green has been summoned for arraignment early next month in Cheyenne. She faces between 5 and 20 years in prison.
Plaintiffs ask judge to block Wyoming’s medication abortion ban
If granted, temporary restraining order would delay state’s medication ban. A separate near-total abortion ban is also tied up in litigation.
Gov., AG oppose secretary of state’s request to join abortion ban defense
Defendants state Chuck Gray has “no legal authority” to intervene. They don’t oppose other intervenors, but question the need for hearing or trial.
Plaintiffs object to intervenors in Wyoming abortion ban case
Abortion access proponents argue there isn’t a legal basis for lawmakers, secretary of state and anti-abortion group to join litigation.
Second Wyoming clinic offering abortions opens in Casper
Amid court battles over the state ban, Wellspring Health Access will provide both medication and surgical abortions.
Jackson judge explains why she halted Wyoming’s abortion ban
Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens recently filed a point-by-point explanation of her reasoning for issuing a temporary restraining order against the law.
Embattled abortion medication remains legal, for now
Wyoming patients and providers can still legally access mifepristone and have other options if it becomes illegal.
Secretary of State seeks involvement in abortion suit
Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray seeks to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the state’s near-total abortion ban. Gray, along with Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody), Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) and Right to Life Wyoming, filed to join the case and defend the ban. Rodriguez-Williams, Neiman and RTLW failed to sway the same judge with a similar…
Abortion bans await Gov. Gordon’s action
The governor, who must decide by March 18 whether to sign two measures outlawing abortion, is weighing questions of constitutionality and consequence.
Nonprofit providing air travel for abortions finds gap in Wyoming
Elevated Access has more than 1,000 volunteer pilots spanning the country, but none in the Equality State.
Three abortion bills hit the docket
Two proposed laws would further restrict access to abortion care, one without exemptions for rape and incest.
Investigation into Casper abortion clinic arson at a standstill
Arson cases are notoriously hard to solve. The May fire at Wellspring Health Access is no exception.
Wyoming Supreme Court returns abortion ban case to Jackson
The high court has declined to answer a dozen constitutional questions posed by the abortion law — for now.
Judge blocks abortion ban anew with preliminary injunction
Injunction will likely remain in effect until the final merits of the case are resolved, which could take months.
What’s next for Wyoming abortion access?
A Wyoming judge last week granted a temporary restraining order preventing the state’s abortion ban from going into effect. It’s only the first step in a longer legal battle likely to follow.
Does Wyoming’s Constitution protect the right to abortion?
Legal scholars say there’s a strong argument that a 2012 constitutional amendment includes protections for abortion, but the theory has yet to be tested in court.
Attorneys, physicians scramble to make sense of abortion ban
From lawmakers to county attorneys, few Wyomingites have concrete information on how the state’s soon-to-be-enacted abortion ban will work.
Supreme Court ruling to trigger Wyoming abortion ban
The Supreme Court ruled abortion is no longer a constitutional right, clearing the way for Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger law to go into effect. State’s lone provider says she will comply with the ban.
Roe rally
In Laramie, protesters express dismay, outrage at the Supreme Court’s expected decision on abortion.
Recent elections, activism paved way for abortion ‘trigger’ law
Experts say the passage of an all out abortion bill marks a significant shift in Wyoming’s brand of libertarian conservatism.
Legislature takes aim at foundation of Wyo’s abortion law
The Wyoming House is taking on several abortion bills this year. Critics say two could significantly alter abortion rights in Wyoming.