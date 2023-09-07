WyoFile is committed to keeping residents informed about the legality of abortion in Wyoming.

There have been three bans, two court cases and significant legal wrangling over the subject since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Still, most abortion remains legal in the state, often sought via two physical clinics and online organizations dispensing abortion-inducing medications.

Going forward, WyoFile will continue to follow federal, state and local challenges that could affect abortion procedures and medications around Wyoming.

Check out our timeline and already extensive coverage below.