WyoFile is committed to keeping residents informed about the legality of abortion in Wyoming. 

There have been three bans, two court cases and significant legal wrangling over the subject since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Still, most abortion remains legal in the state, often sought via two physical clinics and online organizations dispensing abortion-inducing medications. 

Going forward, WyoFile will continue to follow federal, state and local challenges that could affect abortion procedures and medications around Wyoming.  

Check out our timeline and already extensive coverage below.

Secretary of State seeks involvement in abortion suit

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray seeks to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the state’s near-total abortion ban.  Gray, along with Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody), Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) and Right to Life Wyoming, filed to join the case and defend the ban. Rodriguez-Williams, Neiman and RTLW failed to sway the same judge with a similar…

by Madelyn Beck

What’s next for Wyoming abortion access?

A Wyoming judge last week granted a temporary restraining order preventing the state’s abortion ban from going into effect. It’s only the first step in a longer legal battle likely to follow.

by Sofia Jeremias

Roe rally

In Laramie, protesters express dismay, outrage at the Supreme Court’s expected decision on abortion.

by Daniel Bendtsen