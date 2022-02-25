Wyoming plunged into bitter cold this week with frigid temperatures and biting wind. To mark the occasion, WyoFile has gathered photographs from Jackson photographer Timothy C. Mayo that capture bone-chilling conditions.

It appears doubtful that this truck, pictured on a cold morning in Star Valley, will start anytime soon. (Timothy C. Mayo)

Mayo’s images offer evidence that the northwest corner of the state, where he primarily shoots, can be an icebox.

And it was this week; wind chill values were reported to be as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit around Jackson.

Water freezes onto rocks and steams off the surface of the Snake River. (Timothy C. Mayo)

Gelid conditions weren’t confined to the northwest though. A deep freeze settled over the entire state, setting records Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hoarfrost sprouts from barbed wire on Spring Gulch Road near Jackson. (Timothy C. Mayo)

According to the National Weather Service office in Riverton, record-low high temperatures were set Tuesday from Buffalo (with a high of -7 degrees Fahrenheit) to Big Piney (high of 7 degrees Fahrenheit) and Worland (high of 1 degree Fahrenheit).

Raw conditions continued Wednesday, according to the NWS, with high temperatures again clocking record lows in places like Casper (0 degrees Fahrenheit) and Rock Springs (3 degrees Fahrenheit). That day also saw record low temperatures set in Riverton (-14 degrees Fahrenheit) and Greybull (-19 degrees Fahrenheit).

By Thursday, much of the state was beginning to thaw out, and forecasters expected temperatures to climb through the weekend.

A moose glazed with frost near the Gros Ventre River in Grand Teton National Park. Insulating fur helps the large ungulates survive frigid conditions. (Timothy C. Mayo)

Do you have a striking photo of winter in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Winter photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the winter.