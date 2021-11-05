Fall foliage offered an explosion of gold near the banks of the Buffalo Fork on a recent morning. It was part of the last burst of the season’s colors — most trees have shed their leaves and the end of daylight saving time on Sunday promises short winter days ahead. 

Photographer Timothy C. Mayo took the image while capturing fall colors near Moran Junction. Autumn is one of the highlights for Wyoming photography, he told WyoFile. 

“It’s such a blessing when the green of spring arrives after the long black and white winters, and then the multicolors of fall hits the stage as the memorable final act of the seasons,” Mayo wrote in an email. 

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor.

