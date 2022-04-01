The slender column of South Chimney Rock pricks the sky in southern Wyoming amid a jumble of badlands near the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Game and Fish warden Justin Dodd captured this view of the landform while hiking this winter in the Firehole Canyon area. A thin layer of snow coated the landscape, clouds lined up in the sky and the sun reflected off the dammed up water in the background.

“I was just out walking up on that ridge and it was a pretty view, so [I] decided to take a photo,” Dodd told WyoFile in an email. “It came out pretty well for just using an iPhone.”