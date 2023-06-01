(Eda Uzunlar/WyoFile)

Deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl have led to an increase in nonfatal and fatal overdoses nationwide. In Wyoming alone, health officials reported 93 people dying from drug overdoses in 2022 — 48 involving fentanyl. Millions of dollars, meanwhile, are pouring into counties and towns to help confront the crisis, but access to vital information that could inform how to use those resources remains limited.

In our four-part series Withheld, WyoFile looked into what data the state collects and why it doesn’t always make it into the hands of local decision-makers and harm reduction groups.

Coming June 5, 2023.