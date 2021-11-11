Why Join Our Giving Circle

Some members support WyoFile with more substantial donations. Their contributions enable WyoFile to invest in expanded coverage and tell more of the stories that must be heard. In these times of diminishing local coverage and emptying newsrooms, Publisher’s Circle contributors are bulwarks against misinformation, disinformation and propaganda. Their investments help ensure that the facts are revealed and available, free of charge, for everyone who wishes to participate in civic life.

The following are members of WyoFile’s Publisher’s Circle:

Guarantors of the Free Press

Pete and Jean Jorgensen 

Paul Klingenstein and Kathleen Bole 

Patrick Larvie 

Susan Lasher and Chris Pfister

Kent Nelson 

Yves Desgouttes and Margot Snowdon 

Charlie Thomson and Nancy Leon 

Protectors of the Free Press

Larry Birenbaum 

Eugenie Copp and Ken Overfield 

Michael Sellett

Steve Sharkey

Champions of the Free Press

Joe Albright and Marcia Kunstel 

Amy Andersen and Tim Wilson 

Brent Blue 

Andrew and Nancy Carson 

Jessica Case 

Story Clark and Bill Resor 

Joel and Anne Ehrenkranz 

David and Becky Evans 

Jack and Donna Glode 

Ralph and Louise Haberfeld 

David and Linda Kathka 

Robert Keith and Marisa Bueno 

Lee and Roger Kintzel 

Anne and Bruce Ladd 

Kenneth Lay 

Paul Lowham 

Brad and Katherine Mead 

Anne Pendergast 

Curt and Patti Rausch 

Chuck Resor and Patricia Huta 

Jim Roscoe and Sons

Gary Scott and Mary Keating-Scott 

Shane and JoAnn Skeim-True Family 

James Speyer 

Bill and Gloria Stuble 

Tory and Meredith Taylor 

Rone Tempest 

Edwin Thomas 

Jennifer and Charles Wilson 

Charles Loring Woodman and Melody Lin

Ways to give

Supporters can donate online with a credit card.

Checks may be made payable to “WyoFile” and mailed to:

PO Box 1099

Lander WY 82520

We do accept stock transfers, which are handled by the Wyoming Community Foundation on our behalf. To make a gift of stock please reach out to Vickery Fales Hall, Director of Donor Relations at WYCF at vickery@wycf.org or 307-721-8300.

EIN: 27-0410642