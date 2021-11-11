Why Join Our Giving Circle

Some members support WyoFile with more substantial donations. Their contributions enable WyoFile to invest in expanded coverage and tell more of the stories that must be heard. In these times of diminishing local coverage and emptying newsrooms, Publisher’s Circle contributors are bulwarks against misinformation, disinformation and propaganda. Their investments help ensure that the facts are revealed and available, free of charge, for everyone who wishes to participate in civic life.

The following are members of WyoFile’s Publisher’s Circle:

Guarantors of the Free Press

Pete and Jean Jorgensen

Paul Klingenstein and Kathleen Bole

Patrick Larvie

Susan Lasher and Chris Pfister

Kent Nelson

Yves Desgouttes and Margot Snowdon

Charlie Thomson and Nancy Leon

Protectors of the Free Press

Larry Birenbaum

Eugenie Copp and Ken Overfield

Michael Sellett

Steve Sharkey

Champions of the Free Press

Joe Albright and Marcia Kunstel

Amy Andersen and Tim Wilson

Brent Blue

Andrew and Nancy Carson

Jessica Case

Story Clark and Bill Resor

Joel and Anne Ehrenkranz

David and Becky Evans

Jack and Donna Glode

Ralph and Louise Haberfeld

David and Linda Kathka

Robert Keith and Marisa Bueno

Lee and Roger Kintzel

Anne and Bruce Ladd

Kenneth Lay

Paul Lowham

Brad and Katherine Mead

Anne Pendergast

Curt and Patti Rausch

Chuck Resor and Patricia Huta

Jim Roscoe and Sons

Gary Scott and Mary Keating-Scott

Shane and JoAnn Skeim-True Family

James Speyer

Bill and Gloria Stuble

Tory and Meredith Taylor

Rone Tempest

Edwin Thomas

Jennifer and Charles Wilson

Charles Loring Woodman and Melody Lin

Ways to give

Supporters can donate online with a credit card.

Checks may be made payable to “WyoFile” and mailed to:

PO Box 1099

Lander WY 82520

We do accept stock transfers, which are handled by the Wyoming Community Foundation on our behalf. To make a gift of stock please reach out to Vickery Fales Hall, Director of Donor Relations at WYCF at vickery@wycf.org or 307-721-8300.

EIN: 27-0410642