A visit from former President Donald Trump and a high-profile political take-down. Floods, and elsewhere, drought. Wyoming’s frozen landscapes, intrepid rail lines, spectacular skies and many animals.
In 2022, WyoFile’s photographers captured political passions and intra-party divisions, the state’s idiosyncratic characters, its natural wonders and the players behind the biggest headlines. Here, in no specific order, are our photographs of the year.
WyoFile readers submitted a host of frigid-feeling photos to our Cold Snap challenge. Their images captured the cold blues and pink hues of a Wyoming winter, the hardy animals enduring frigid temperatures and people venturing out on the landscape.
Some even sent us archival shots.
WyoFile sent a team to cover the legislative session in Cheyenne. Reporters couldn’t help but notice sartorial flares among the Capitol halls.
As her spat with former President Donald Trump grew more public, the eyes of the nation turned to Wyoming’s incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
Attention also turned to Cheney’s challenger, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump endorsed.
Trump himself paid a visit to Wyoming for a rally that drew thousands of state residents.
Those in the political spotlight weren’t the only ones to draw WyoFile’s attention. We shared stories of reclusive potters, young voters, musicians, conservationists, storied citizens and artisans reviving old crafts.
Four hunters, a checkerboard pattern of ownership and a heated debate over what constitutes trespass were the makings of one of WyoFile’s top 2022 stories. Reporter Angus M. Thuermer, Jr. diligently followed the still unfolding issue through the courts, including a jury trial in Rawlins.
Historic floods in June devastated major regions of Yellowstone National Park and its gateway communities, sweeping away road sections, obliterating bridges and choking waterways. The park closed for nearly two weeks as a result, and visitation decreased over 2021.
On the other end of the water spectrum, the shoreline of Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Wyoming-Utah border steadily receded over the summer as the Bureau of Reclamation opened the floodgates to help maintain critical water levels 500 miles away at Lake Powell.
As a locomotive engineer for more than a quarter-century, Alan Nash has spent countless hours traveling the vast landscapes of Wyoming, rail and firmament unfurling before him. The hobby photographer, who has a keen eye for shooting, shared some of his best with WyoFile.
His were only a few of the shots capturing the wildly varying landforms and features of the state.
Finally, be it bears, birds or bison, Wyoming wildlife proved robust, often elegant and always entertaining.
