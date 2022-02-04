Wyoming’s winter landscape may appear devoid of life. But look closer and you’re bound to see the flutter of wings.
Birds are ubiquitous during the cold months, visiting backyard feeders, hunting for prey, chattering in bushes, fluffing their feathers to keep warm and even dipping into frigid waters.
Several readers submitted bird photos to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge. The images capture raptors on the hunt, passerine birds at rest and even a rare visitor.
Some were chronicled in the backcountry, others in residential backyards. All are proof that birds can persevere through snow, ice and biting cold.
