Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be trapping grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone region throughout October as part of research efforts required under the Endangered Species Act.

The task entails trapping and sedating the bears before securing a collar on them and collecting samples and data for study. Biologists will then release them on site. Team members will post warning signs in the area to alert the public; areas will be closed while trapping is in progress.

The data gathering is part of a long-term research effort designed to help wildlife managers develop grizzly conservation programs in the region, according to the National Park Service.

The interagency team, which was formed by the Department of the Interior in 1973, is responsible for long-term monitoring and research of the bruins.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced in September that Wyoming will petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to return management of the grizzly bear, now protected by the federal Endangered Species Act, to the state.

In other Yellowstone-area bear news, the Department of Justice on Thursday announced that a 25-year-old Illinois woman pleaded guilty to wildlife charges and was sentenced to fines and other penalties for her role in a bear incident in May.

According to a DOJ press release, Samantha Dehring took pictures in close proximity of a sow and her three cubs and failed to retreat even as the sow charged her.

“Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish,” acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said in a press release. “Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.”

Dehring is banned for a year from Yellowstone National Park.