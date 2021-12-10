Shards of hoarfrost grow from a tree branch near Ralston. (Kinley Bollinger)

Temperatures fall. Flakes fly. After a warm, dry fall, winter is finally sinking its teeth into Wyoming. 

WyoFile wants to see your photographs of the season — the windswept landscapes, the romping dogs, the snow sports and the hazardous travel conditions. 

That also includes the artistic, such as this archival image from Wyoming photographer Kinley Bollinger. Bollinger was getting ready for the day one cold morning near Ralston last winter when she noticed a lacy layer of hoarfrost on the trees outside her kitchen window. 

“I immediately stopped what I was doing, grabbed my camera and went outside to capture the intricacy of the ice crystals,” she wrote in an email to WyoFile. Bollinger spent the next hour absorbed in the delicate architecture of ice, she said.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

Leave a comment

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules: * Provide your full name — no pseudonyms. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same. * No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic. *WyoFile does not fact check every comment but, when noticed, submissions containing clear misinformation, demonstrably false statements of fact or links to sites trafficking in such will not be posted. *Individual commenters are limited to three comments per story, including replies.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *