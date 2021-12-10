Temperatures fall. Flakes fly. After a warm, dry fall, winter is finally sinking its teeth into Wyoming.

WyoFile wants to see your photographs of the season — the windswept landscapes, the romping dogs, the snow sports and the hazardous travel conditions.

That also includes the artistic, such as this archival image from Wyoming photographer Kinley Bollinger. Bollinger was getting ready for the day one cold morning near Ralston last winter when she noticed a lacy layer of hoarfrost on the trees outside her kitchen window.

“I immediately stopped what I was doing, grabbed my camera and went outside to capture the intricacy of the ice crystals,” she wrote in an email to WyoFile. Bollinger spent the next hour absorbed in the delicate architecture of ice, she said.