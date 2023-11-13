Water developers are seeking nearly $11 million more from state coffers to raise a dam in Big Horn County while absolving irrigators of any additional costs for the $88.9 million project.
The Legislature’s Select Water Committee on Wednesday recommended the state appropriate an additional $10.8 million for the Upper Leavitt Reservoir expansion, plus another $20 million for a dam-construction contingency fund.
The cost for raising the height of the Upper Leavitt Reservoir embankment is now budgeted at $88.9 million — more than double the $39.8 million price estimated in 2015. The Select Water Committee will seek that increase in the 2024 legislative budget session that begins Feb. 12.
The committee rejected a suggestion that irrigators also pony up more money.
The enlarged reservoir would belong to and serve the Shell Irrigation District, increasing storage 10 times to 6,604 acre feet. The 1,800-foot-long dam would be 96 feet high, and the state would pay for more than 98% of its cost.
In addition to the nearly $11 million appropriation, the committee added another $20 million to a dam construction contingency fund to cover unexpected Leavitt costs and those for the Middle Piney Dam, a Sublette County project that’s being constructed on a landslide.
Wyoming Water Development Office Director Jason Mead said Shell irrigators in 2015 set a limit on their contributions.
“The affordability and willingness to pay of the sponsor is based on a $25 per acre-foot cost assessment to their users, and we’ve tried to stick to that,” he told the committee.
Soaring inflation, higher costs
“Unprecedented inflation and higher-than-expected construction costs” contributed to the project’s increase, Mead told the committee in a report. The irrigation district in Big Horn County would own and maintain the structure.
The higher dam would create a pool covering 194 acres and provide late-season irrigation to some of the 13,143 acres of agricultural land nearby. It would create 34 new acres of wetlands, according to proponents.
Committee co-chair Sen. Cheri Steinmetz (R-Lingle) said the request for state money “is a pretty big ask.
“Have you talked about a little bit more of the burden shifting toward the [irrigation] district — at least some of it — because it’s a lot of money?” she asked.
Mead said polling of irrigators almost a decade ago indicated they were willing to assess only so much.
“That’s how they came up with the $25 per acre-foot,” he said. “They would have to go back to the drawing board to figure out ‘would everybody be willing to … pay an assessment of $30 or $35.’”
He explained the arrangement in an email to WyoFile after the meeting. “The Shell Valley [Watershed Improvement District] offered shares to their members,” he wrote. “Each share is 1 acre-foot. The shareholder would be required to pay into the District each year that $25/AF, regardless of whether they use their water in a given year or not.”
Mead told committee members irrigation district representatives were present to answer questions, but committee members shifted the subject to the water rights in the reservoir’s designated conservation pool. Shell irrigators were never called to answer Steinmetz’s query.
Because the state will pay for so much of the project, committee members asked whether Wyoming should own the dam and reservoir to ensure the state investment is properly maintained. Mead said the irrigation district would likely be responsible.
“It’s a high-hazard structure, and if they don’t maintain it, then it’s their liability if something goes wrong,” he told the committee. “So that’s pretty good incentive, in my opinion, to keep it operating and maintained to the best of their ability.”
Hmmm. So what’s in it for the public, as it’s costing them 90 million dollars? Is it a good fishing reservoir or a new waterfowl or wildlife area? Is it supplying water to several miles of public fishing on Shell Creek? Is it providing water for a big game wintering area?
Most members of the public would rather see 90 million spent on something that benefits them–rather than just a handful of irrigators. To be clear, I don’t mind the public working with agriculture on projects that benefit everyone. I think ag is a critical part of our economy. But so is public recreational spending, and I don’t see the legislature handing out a hundred million dollars to Game and Fish to support or purchase access or crucial winter range, which would generate economic return for the taxpayers. So what’s in this massive spending project for the public? Why should they not object to this crazy spending that benefits so few? Again, what’s in it for the public?
How many irrigators will benefit from the project? Wouldn’t it be more cost effective to just buy them out and leave that land fallow, or as conservation easement and public land?
Those that benefit the most should carry the cost load.
Sounds kinda like the right hand giving the government the middle finger while the left hand is ready for the handout. Obviously, it isn’t that simple, but it sure seems there is an overabundance of bitching about the government in Wyoming when we are benefiting from a lot of government help.
I went back and read the 29015 article. Commenter Dewey Vanderhoff concluded with this, “Run the numbers in this article…. a few thousand acres of new cultivation costing the taxpayer many millions of dollars to build and operate. What’s the rate of return?” It would seem this is still the pertinent question.
Of course that should be 2019 not 29015.
Whom are the primary beneficiaries of the additional water storage? The ranchers of course. Why should they not pay for the additional cost in a rate hike? For those that don’t know, a typical residential family will use 0.5 acre feet of water per year. Is your water bill more than $50 per year? Ranchers are paying $25 per year per acre foot. This is another subsidy to ag water users at tax payer expense. This cost should not be passed down to the Wyoming tax payer.
Good comparison. We also need to put our residential taxes on an AUM basis to see how it compares to public land grazing leases.
Just say NO.