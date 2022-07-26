JACKSON—A district judge has found “good cause” exists for an emergency hearing seeking a temporary restraining order against Wyoming’s law prohibiting most abortions. She will listen to arguments Wednesday.

Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens set the hearing after requests from attorneys representing two women, two doctors and two groups that aid pregnant women. The coalition filed suit Monday against the State of Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon, Attorney General Bridget Hill, Teton County Sheriff Matthew Carr and Jackson Police Chief Michelle Weber.

The civil action seeks a temporary restraining order preventing Wyoming’s abortion ban — which becomes law Wednesday — from going into effect and a judgement that the ban violates the Wyoming Constitution. The law, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning the federal right to an abortion, criminalizes the procedure in Wyoming except in cases of rape, incest, serious risk of death or “substantial and irreversible physical impairments” to the pregnant woman.

“[T]he state Constitution indisputably guarantees the right to abortion care which at its heart is the right to be left alone by the government absent compelling need…” Attorneys John Robinson and Marci Bramlet

“Without injunctive relief Wyomingites and especially women lose their right to decide whether and when to become parents,” a memorandum supporting the restraining order states. Citizens also will lose other rights under the ban, including the right to determine the composition of their families and their entitlement to be “free from discriminatory state laws that perpetuate stereotypes about women and their proper societal roles,” plaintiffs claim.

Wyoming’s new abortion ban also restricts rights to “bodily integrity,” the right “to be free from involuntary servitude” and the right to “bodily autonomy and liberty,” among other things, according to a memorandum supporting the restraining order, which runs 96 pages, including four affidavits.

The plaintiffs include Kathleen Dow, a University of Wyoming law student with “immediate plans to marry and have children,” and Danielle Johnson, a married woman who is 22 weeks pregnant.

“If Ms. Johnson’s pregnancy reveals that she is pregnant with a fetus with lethal defects, she does not wish to continue the pregnancy…” the memorandum reads.

Dow has had one abortion “to protect herself after becoming pregnant in an abusive relationship,” the filing states. As a practicing Jew who is engaged and plans to have a family, she has a religious obligation.

“Pursuant to her faith, she is to always consider abortion as an alternative if her physical or mental health or life are in danger while pregnant,” the memorandum states.

Medical doctors weigh in

The suit also was brought by doctors Giovannina Anthony and Rene Hinkle, plus the Circle of Hope/Wellspring Health Access and Chelsea’s Fund, groups aiding women during pregnancies.

Anthony and Hinkle have delivered more than 6,000 babies between them and have witnessed numerous complications, according to the legal filing. Citizens will suffer irreparable harm “from forced pregnancy and parenting,” the suit states.

People gather in Cheyenne to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and with it the constitutional right to abortion. (Mike Vanata/WyoFile)

Even a normal pregnancy seriously affects the expectant mother by increasing blood volume, heart rate, clotting factors and complicating digestion, among other things.

Many pregnancies are not normal or planned, the filings state.

Thirty-two percent of pregnancies in the state are unintended, the doctors assert, and bring “an increased risk of intimate partner violence.” More than one in five Wyoming births are by cesarean section, which carries “significant risks.”

Wyoming’s new law will force residents to receive abortion services outside of the state, causing irreparable harm, the filings state. The law also will harm those patients who do qualify for an abortion under the strict Wyoming exceptions, according to the suit.

Pregnant women with “rapidly worsening medical conditions” necessitating an abortion “will be forced to wait for care until their conditions become deadly or threaten permanent impairment,” the suit states. Sexual assault survivors seeking abortions “will be forced to choose between accessing services and maintaining their privacy in deciding whether to disclose the assault.

“This choice is forced on no other autonomous patient in Wyoming’s health care system,” the filings state.

The ban also will harm the doctors and their businesses and the Circle of Hope and others.

The women, doctors and clinics are likely to prevail on the merits of their arguments, which raise “serious issues of constitutional significance,” attorneys wrote. “[T]he state Constitution indisputably guarantees the right to abortion care which at its heart is the right to be left alone by the government absent compelling need…” the suit reads.

The motion includes an affidavit by Johnson who states that the ban would prevent her from receiving “evidence-based health care as recommended by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology,” among others. The ban also could threaten her job as a nurse who has training in sexual assault cases by criminalizing her work.

Dow’s affidavit expands on her religion. “Imposing a Christian or other standard of ethics, medical care, and family planning directly impacts my religious freedom which is at the core of who I am as a person,” she wrote.

If she were to have complications during pregnancy, “the Ban could, and likely would, cause my medical health care providers to delay and/ or deny appropriate medical or surgical treatment until I was in a life-threatening situation,” she wrote. “If the Ban takes effect it will impact my ability to stay in Wyoming, my career, my ability to raise a family, and have children, as my healthcare decisions will have to be surrendered to the state of Wyoming and my family’s decisions about our well-being will no longer be our own.”