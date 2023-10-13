The 2023 Women of Influence award for media and journalism went to WyoFile’s Katie Klingsporn on Tuesday.

The award, given by the Wyoming Business Report, recognizes influential women across the state in 18 fields, including art, education, health care, mentorship and government.

Klingsporn, a graduate of Lander Valley High School and the University of Montana, honed her craft at newspapers and radio stations in California and Colorado for more than a decade before returning home in 2019 to lead WyoFile’s newsroom as managing editor. After four-plus years in that role, she transitioned back to reporting full time this spring. No matter her role, Klingsporn champions thorough and accurate local journalism.

WyoFile’s Katie Klingsporn. (Angus M. Thuermer Jr./WyoFile)

“Her balanced approach ensures that Wyomingites — across the state — have access to the information they need to participate effectively in civic life and self-governance,” her nominator wrote. “Without that, the vitality of cherished Wyoming communities would suffer.”

The anonymous nomination letter, read aloud at the awards luncheon Tuesday, also acknowledged that “because of her humility, Klingsporn would be the last person to tell you about the impact of her work, and for that reason, she’s even more deserving of a Wyoming Women of Influence award.”

Tennessee Watson, WyoFile’s deputy managing editor, was nominated alongside Klingsporn in the journalism and media category.