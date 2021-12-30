For anyone who has wondered why the mountain northwest of Cody is known as Mooncrest Peak, photographer Dewey Vanderhoff’s image from a recent December morning provides an answer.

“The full moon closest to the Winter Solstice always sets on or very near Mooncrest peak,” he wrote in an email to WyoFile. “I’m surmising that’s how the summit got its Anglo name (the Natives called it Blue Bead Mountain).”

Circumstances lined up just right for this image of the “Cold Moon,” which refers to the December full moon, Vanderhoff said. 

It was sunrise, which meant that the sun briefly lit up the iconic Red Butte during the small window of time the moon hung above the horizon. 

Conditions, Vanderhoff said, were “serendipitous.” 

