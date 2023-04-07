An early spring snowstorm dumped more than 3 feet of snow on Casper this week, closing schools and businesses while burying neighborhoods and vehicles and creating a chore of opening roads.

A record-breaking 26.7 inches of snow fell in the city on Monday. It was the single snowiest day for the city since records began tracking snowfall in 1937, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The previous single-day record was 24.3 inches on Dec. 24, 1982.

Total snowfall from the event also set a record — 37.4 inches — breaking the previous snowstorm record of 31.3 inches, also from December 1982.

A tower of frosty refreshments gives scale to the deep blanket of snow in Casper April 4, 2023. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)

Casper may set another record for seasonal snowfall. As of Thursday, seasonal snowfall was at 132.7 inches — just about 20 inches shy of the record 151.6 inches set in the 1982-83 snow season.

“The snow season’s not over,” NWS Riverton meteorologist Celia Hensley said. “We’re only 20 inches away, and you could get that in a single snowstorm.”

But, Hensley said, it’s too early to know what spring might still have in store. So far, the forecast calls for cooler than usual temperatures overall in April. However, a period of warmer temperatures will push Casper into the 50-65 degrees Fahrenheit range early next week, bringing a lot of snowmelt.

“We’re watching for the potential for flooding in some lowland areas,” Hensley said.