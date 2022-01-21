With its muffling snow, icy adornments and wind-sculpted patterns, winter has a way of transforming the quotidian into the extraordinary.

Strings of a spider web hanging off a buck and pole fence, for example, turn from plain fibers to crystalline strands of hoarfrost spikes.

Photographer Kathy Lichtendahl, who captured the ephemeral strands one frigid December morning on her property near Clark, noted that the web fibers looked “like a string of jewels” as their facets scintillated.

