With its muffling snow, icy adornments and wind-sculpted patterns, winter has a way of transforming the quotidian into the extraordinary. 

Strings of a spider web hanging off a buck and pole fence, for example, turn from plain fibers to crystalline strands of hoarfrost spikes. 

Photographer Kathy Lichtendahl, who captured the ephemeral strands one frigid December morning on her property near Clark, noted that the web fibers looked “like a string of jewels” as their facets scintillated. 

Do you have a striking photo of winter in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Winter photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the winter.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

