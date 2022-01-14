As a Game and Fish biologist for 30 years, Lander resident Bob Luce roamed the state in all conditions. From Shirley Basin to Grand Teton National Park, he worked on projects like black-footed ferret reintroduction and moose surveys. And he took photos along the way.
Luce shared a collection of archival winter photos with WyoFile for its Cold Snap Challenge. His images capture the singular colors, sensations and creatures of Wyoming’s frigid season.
They portray landscapes of frozen pastels, where animals like pronghorn and moose scratch out survival.
They serve as a visual reminder of Wyoming’s fierce winter winds and ground blizzards, which sculpt snow into mounds and sastrugi.
And they evoke the utter quiet of a calm day in the snow.
Bob Luce is a fabulous guy who is also an expert on bats. Once I accompanied him on a nightime trek into The Shirley Basin to spotlight for ferrets, one of the strangest and most amazing experiences of my largely urban life. Thanks, Bob! His photos capture the spirit of this unique place.