As a Game and Fish biologist for 30 years, Lander resident Bob Luce roamed the state in all conditions. From Shirley Basin to Grand Teton National Park, he worked on projects like black-footed ferret reintroduction and moose surveys. And he took photos along the way.  

Contract pilot Dave Savage and Game and Fish biologist Bob Luce take a break from a moose survey on a ridge above Hams Fork in 1986. (Bob Luce)

Luce shared a collection of archival winter photos with WyoFile for its Cold Snap Challenge. His images capture the singular colors, sensations and creatures of Wyoming’s frigid season. 

Antelope use a road to migrate through Shirley Basin in 2006. (Bob Luce)

They portray landscapes of frozen pastels, where animals like pronghorn and moose scratch out survival. 

Winter pastels color the landscape of Shirley Basin, which is dotted with prairie dog mounds. (Bob Luce)

They serve as a visual reminder of Wyoming’s fierce winter winds and ground blizzards, which sculpt snow into mounds and sastrugi.

Wind-sculpted snow in the Shirley Basin. (Bob Luce)

And they evoke the utter quiet of a calm day in the snow. 

A moose cow and calf in Grand Teton National Park. (Bob Luce)

Do you have a striking photo of winter in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Winter photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the winter.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules: * Provide your full name — no pseudonyms. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same. * No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic. *WyoFile does not fact check every comment but, when noticed, submissions containing clear misinformation, demonstrably false statements of fact or links to sites trafficking in such will not be posted. *Individual commenters are limited to three comments per story, including replies.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  1. Bob Luce is a fabulous guy who is also an expert on bats. Once I accompanied him on a nightime trek into The Shirley Basin to spotlight for ferrets, one of the strangest and most amazing experiences of my largely urban life. Thanks, Bob! His photos capture the spirit of this unique place.

    Reply