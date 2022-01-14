As a Game and Fish biologist for 30 years, Lander resident Bob Luce roamed the state in all conditions. From Shirley Basin to Grand Teton National Park, he worked on projects like black-footed ferret reintroduction and moose surveys. And he took photos along the way.

Contract pilot Dave Savage and Game and Fish biologist Bob Luce take a break from a moose survey on a ridge above Hams Fork in 1986. (Bob Luce)

Luce shared a collection of archival winter photos with WyoFile for its Cold Snap Challenge. His images capture the singular colors, sensations and creatures of Wyoming’s frigid season.

Antelope use a road to migrate through Shirley Basin in 2006. (Bob Luce)

They portray landscapes of frozen pastels, where animals like pronghorn and moose scratch out survival.

Winter pastels color the landscape of Shirley Basin, which is dotted with prairie dog mounds. (Bob Luce)

They serve as a visual reminder of Wyoming’s fierce winter winds and ground blizzards, which sculpt snow into mounds and sastrugi.

Wind-sculpted snow in the Shirley Basin. (Bob Luce)

And they evoke the utter quiet of a calm day in the snow.

A moose cow and calf in Grand Teton National Park. (Bob Luce)

