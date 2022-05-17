The Wyoming Supreme Court has rejected Thermopolis area rancher Josh Longwell’s claim that the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission owes him $288,527 for calves killed by grizzly bears.
The court on April 28 upheld a district court decision that also rejected Longwell’s claim and that found an arbitration panel ruled “on a matter not submitted to them” in awarding the rancher more than Game and Fish regulations and Wyoming law allowed.
Longwell sought $349,730 for calf losses during the 2018 grazing season, challenging the Game and Fish formula that only pays ranchers up to 3.5 times the value of calves confirmed killed by trophy game. The 3.5 multiplier recognizes that some cattle lost to bears are never found and Game and Fish used that formula to award him $61,202.
The arbitration panel used no multiplier and said Game and Fish should pay Longwell $266,685 for all his calf losses. That included 20 confirmed calf kills and 294 more that Longwell said were missing. That arbitration decision was far more than allowed by the 3.5 multiplier outlined in regulations.
Who said what
“We are sympathetic to Mr. Longwell’s plight,” the court’s decision reads. “However, … Mr. Longwell’s remedy lies with the [Game and Fish] Commission or the [L]egislature, not this Court.”
Those bodies could change statute or regulation to allow the Game and Fish Commission to pay more, the court suggested.
In 2020 Longwell tried to argue before the arbitration panel that the three-person committee need not be bound by the existing regulations that allow payment only for confirmed kills plus a multiplier.
“We disagree,” justices Kate Fox, Keith Kautz, Lynne Boomgaarden, Kari Gray and John Fenn wrote.
The role of an arbitration panel “is to reach a decision within the confines of the law, and not to just reach any decision that seems attractive to them …” the Supreme Court decision reads.
Last month Longwell was in front of the Game and Fish Commission again, appealing for more compensation than department investigators proposed for losses in 2021.
“The system is broken,” Longwell told commissioners, in April before they sided with their staff and against his claim, including for kills by mountain lions. He has argued that trophy game damage includes weight loss in stock, and the expense of searching for missing animals, among other things, although laws and regulations limit compensation to “direct losses.”
“The laws and rules and regulations are set up where they don’t cover all the costs,” Longwell told commissioners last month.
Why it matters
Longwell has protested state and federal management of grizzly bears, which remain on the federal list of threatened species and are largely protected — especially from hunting. Wyoming wants to be able to hunt grizzlies and has petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife to change their threatened status.
Game and Fish in coordination with federal officials have trapped and moved, or removed, some grizzlies from the Owl Creek drainage in Hot Springs County where Longwell grazes stock.
Some Game and Fish commissioners agreed that the multiplier needs to be investigated and field personnel should be given more flexibility when verifying kills and losses.
History
Through 2004 Game and Fish first set a multiplier for confirmed grizzly losses in an open range at 1.67, based on research. More documentation from ranchers grazing public lands in the Upper Green River drainage led the agency to increase that to 3.5 under certain conditions.
Longwell has repeatedly filed damage claims and challenged Game and Fish awards since 2018. None of the challenges has seen significant success, although some awards have been slightly modified.
April’s decision was the first time any of Longwell’s challenges has reached Wyoming’s Supreme Court.
Mr. Longwell is trying to break the system of compensation for all wildlife in Wyoming. And some members of the Game and Fish Commission are anxious to help. Many of the County Natural Resource Plans created in the last years try to hold both public land managers and the public responsible for all wildlife incursions and consumption on the land. It is Wyoming Bundy drama taken to a higher level.,
let’s do some math. The BLM and USFS grazing lease is $1.35 a month per cow and calf (four and a half cents a day). Private grazing leases in the neighboring state of Nebraska average $55 cow/calf a month ($1.83 a day). I think the HD runs 600 pairs…5 months public grazing = $4,050 annual rent. Private ground grazing = $165,000. Longwell and ride’round in circles Robbins only pay 2.4% of what fair rent would be. And yet they’re still whining? Along with the almost free grazing, the HD also outfits on the public lands, always running to the public off and illegally posting it plus making 1,000’s of dollar off the taxpayers wildlife. When you do the math, there’s really no room to both have symphony or emphasize with these people.
While I sympathize with Mr. Longwell’s losses, the fact remains that the state has limited options–due to the federal courts keeping Grizzly listed–to address livestock losses. It is not the fault of the Game and Fish, or the public who funds them, that livestock losses due to bears are an ongoing burden to ranchers. If these losses occurred on public lands, those that hold grazing leases to these lands, need to remember that losses to bears and lions are going to be part of the equation. They can’t expect the public to subsidize both the cost of grazing and livestock losses. Public land grazing fees are dirt cheap compared to private lands, but some risks are also involved. If Mr. Longwell grazes public lands, he may want to reevaluate his bottom line to decide if he can make money doing it. Regardless, it’s long past time for the feds to give the state total control over Grizzlies.
Robert: ” It is not the fault of the Game and Fish, or the public that funds them…..”.a completely erroneous statement! ! The District Court in Washakie County has held that the State of Wyoming as owner of the predators and/or ungulates, is responsible for damages caused by the State’s animals. THIS IS NOT IN DISPUTE. The State of Wyoming and even the federal government can be sued for wrongful deaths caused by grizzly bears. Please do a Google search for ” grizzly bear wrongful death lawsuit” its very enlightening .
I am directly responsible for my dog running free and killing the neighbors chickens or lambs and must pay damages. With the State’s ownership of wildlife such as predators the exact same situation is created – THE COURTS HAVE RULED THE STATE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR DAMAGES WHICH THE STATE’S WILDLIFE CAUSES TO PRIVATE PROPERTY including forage and livestock. That is the law in Wyoming. It can be changed by the Legislature, but until the Supreme Court overturns the Washakie County ruling, or the Legislature acts, the Washakie County decision stands.
This ruling applies to all of Wyoming including northwest Wyoming where many of the ranches are adjacent to grizzly bear and wolf designated habitat. I agree that purchasing a ranch lying adjacent to grizzly and wolf habitat comes with its own problems, including mixed land ownership, but that doesn’t change the liability of the State for damages. Previously, I had commented on how wise its been for Ted Turner to purchase ranches with minimal Federal acreage where he can manage his private property as he sees fit, and its worked remarkably well. USFWS and Game and Fish need to recognize the northwest Wyoming ranches as partners in wildlife management and work with them very closely on predator issues. This is the case on the High Island Ranch where Game and Fish employees frequent the ranch and work extremely close with Josh Longwell trying to minimize livestock losses. On site management of grizzly bears reduces Game and Fishes expenses for predation losses and also the ranches losses. However, the ranch expects to be reimbursed for their full expenses not just a portion of their expenses. And, Mr. Longwell has documentation ( research ) which indicates the losses are much higher than the amount set by Game and Fish.
T&E UNFUNDED MANDATES:
The State of Wyoming and the High Island Ranch are both victims of a congressional unfunded mandate caused by the threatened and endangered species legislation which requires private land owners and the states to assume the burden of funding recovery of T&E species – the exception being USFWS funds which are woefully inadequate. As a result, Wyoming has incurred over $62 million in expenses related to recovery of grizzly bears and a similar large sum for wolf recovery. Not only does the state ( Wyoming Game and Fish ) pay the direct expenses of managing these species but Game and Fish also pays damage claims for both predators and ungulates – publicly owned animals – from sales of hunting and fishing tags.
For those ranchers in the interface zone where ranching activities abut designated habitat for recovering species – the impact from predator depredation is extremely high. Keep in mind that the High Island and other interface ranches must deal with six predators ( black bears, grizzly bears, bobcats, mountain lions, coyotes and wolves ). The losses sustained by the interface ranches are realistic and they are only compensated for direct loss of livestock. Other expenses are not reimbursed and worse of all, some ranches incur almost 30% of their cows being open due to inability to breed caused by extreme stress. On the High Island, Josh Longwell works almost full time on predator issues, primarily grizzly bears, and coordinates almost daily with Game & Fish, USFWS, and animal damage control personnel. He is not compensated for his time and expenses.
Wyoming’s grizzly bear population greatly exceeds the goals set in the Federal and Sate grizzly bear management plans but control of the excessive population by hunting is currently not allowed awaiting Wyoming’s application for a distinct population segment for the Greater Yellowstone management area which includes portions of the GYE in Idaho, Montana and the Wind River Indian Reservation. The grizzly bear population is so high that Game & Fish had to put down about 30 bears which were live trapped last year because there is virtually no available designated habitat which is unoccupied. The excess of over populated grizzlies are out migrating onto private land outside of their designated habitat. As a result, the High Island Ranch has been overly impacted by the migrating grizzlies.
The High Island Ranch losses are for real and they are not complainers. Rather, they are victims of T&E legislation, along with the State of Wyoming, which is categorized as an ” unfunded mandate”.
Please note that the public’s funds are not used to fund grizzly bear recovery even though many of the American people support wolf and grizzly bear recovery in the GYE. Its time for the American public taxpayers to pay these expenses including all of the losses of the High Island Ranch including time lost, direct expenses for vehicles, open cows, etc.
Bottom line is that its grossly unfair for the High Island Ranch, the Crandall Creek Ranch and dozens of others to absorb the costs of T&E recovery – the American public should share those costs – and Wyoming Game and Fish has really carried the financial burden for wolf and grizzly recovery.
Bill: When Frank Robbins bought the High Island, there were very few predator problems and he could not foresee the effect of grizzly bears and wolf reintroduction on his ranching business. Subsequently, the highly successful wolf and grizzly bear reintroduction problems, spilled over from their designated habitat in Yellowstone, the adjacent wilderness areas and Shoshone National forest onto his private ranch. The American public wants these species recovered but ignores the effects on the adjacent private ranches.
