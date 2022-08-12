Lawmakers voted on Thursday to move forward with a bill extending postpartum medicaid coverage to a year. Without legislative action eligible moms will only be covered for two months once a pandemic era federal mandate prohibiting disenrollment from Medicaid expires, potentially in October when the public health emergency sunsets. The motion to sponsor the bill narrowly passed by a 6-5 vote in the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee meeting.

History: The federal government postponed Medicaid disenrollment during the pandemic, allowing hundreds of Medicaid-eligible mothers to keep their health insurance beyond the standard 60 day cap.

Prior to the de-facto extension, about 70% of pregnant Medicaid recipients lost their insurance 60 days after giving birth, according to research from the Legislative Service Office.

Funds are available from the American Rescue Plan Act for states to officially extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for a full year.

The program would sunset in 2027.

Medicaid covers 33% of births in Wyoming.

Why it Matters: Advocates say the extension would ensure new mothers receive substance use treatment and mental health care.

According to a report from the Wyoming Community Foundation 31 women made claims “for serious medical conditions,” and 561 made mental health care claims in 2020 because of extended postpartum Medicaid coverage.

