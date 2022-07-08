Various colors of Indian paintbrush bloom in Red Canyon. (Rose Vowles)

A host of wildflowers bloom and fade across Wyoming each year, signaling the seasonal march from spring through summer to fall. From shooting stars to silky phacelia, the state’s wildflowers attract invertebrates, feed birds and blanket the landscape in beauty. 

An anise swallowtail alights on locoweed near Meeteetse. (Peter G. Arnold)

Early blooms like the pale purple pasque flower and sunny arrowleaf balsamroot have come and gone in many places, making way for later season varieties like paintbrush and asters. 

Funnily named flowers such as phlox and silky phacelia also festoon the high-country late into the summer. 

A little hiker runs through a patch of arrowleaf balsamroot in the Shoshone National Forest. (Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile)

Do you have a striking photo of summer in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Summer Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Summer photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the summer.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

