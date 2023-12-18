Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich bemoaned the difficulty of helping “folks that are in the gray” in Wyoming.

On Friday morning at the county library in Pinedale, Melinkovich was addressing Gov. Mark Gordon, Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt and Health Department Director Stefan Johannson. The Sublette County staffer was juggling two things at once: attending the mental health-focused town hall meeting convened by the governor, and texting with the Jackson Hole Community Counseling Center to try to determine what to do with a homeless individual.

This person, Melinkovich said, did not meet the standard for admission to the Wyoming State Hospital. Even if they did, they’d face a “detrimental” waiting list to get in — waits that have persisted for years.

“Weeks on end in a county jail for a person who’s in a crisis situation is unacceptable,” Melinkovich said.

In Wyoming, that’s a scenario contributing to one of the nation’s highest rates of jail suicides, according to an October 2023 WyoFile investigation.

Sublette County staff attorney Clayton Melinkovich addresses Gov. Mark Gordon and other state officials on Dec. 15, 2023 at a town hall-style meeting focused on Wyoming’s mental health struggles and resources. The attorney explained that he’s in a bind when it comes to finding proper quarters for homeless people in his community. (Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile)



Melinkovich told the governor that the homeless person also did not have the social capital, either via family or a church, to get themselves out of their bind. This person was “in the gray,” transient and without resources.

“Where do we put them? How do we help them?” Melinkovich said. “We can’t leave them at the public restroom in Pinedale, which is the only warm place for them to be.”

Instead, the person would probably be escorted by a sheriff’s deputy to services in Worland or Rock Springs. That solution, he said, hints at the need for more “immediate crisis placement.”

“I can’t think of anything that’s more expensive,” the attorney said, “but I also can’t think of anything that’s more necessary.”

The prosecuting attorney’s frustrations were disclosed before state officials who balance the books and are in the position to take action. Besides Gordon, Schmidt and Johannson, four members of the Wyoming Legislature were in the room: Reps. Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) and Andrew Byron (R-Jackson) and Sens. Fred Baldwin (R-Kemmerer) and John Kolb (R-Rock Springs).

Gordon’s “mental health town halls” — there was another in Gillette on Monday — were billed as an opportunity for local communities to share their firsthand experiences working with the state’s mental health and substance abuse care services. The sessions were a complement to the governor’s Health Task Force, which seeks to identify barriers, opportunities and gaps in those services.

Sublette County residents packed the local library’s auditorium Dec. 15 for a town hall-style meeting focused on Wyoming’s mental health challenges and resources. The event was led by Gov. Mark Gordon. (Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile)

At the onset, Johannson struck a positive tone in his remarks to the packed Sublette County Library auditorium. There are reasons for optimism about the future of behavioral health in Wyoming, he said, like the newfound suicide and crisis hotline. Notably, funding to maintain the call centers is not assured.

“We have some early signs statistically of seeing hopefully — I don’t want to overpromise here — a potential flattening of Wyoming’s suicide trend, which since 2005 has just been a scary linear trend going upwards,” Johannson said.

For the first time since 2017, Wyoming no longer tops the list as the most suicide-prone state. Now it’s the 47th worst out of the 50 states.

Some Sublette County residents expressed gratitude for the currently available services.

One man spoke up in support of the Sublette County Treatment Court, an alternative to the traditional judicial system that helped him get sober and back on track. Through the treatment court curriculum, he came up with a project to better the community: specifically, to get overdose-reversal drugs like Narcan better stocked in patrol vehicles and county buildings.

“That’s just an example of how important it is for our community to have access to mental health [services],” the man told the crowd. “I was able to do all these great things — I’m two years sober now — because I had access to all of these mental health facilities.”

Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson, Wyoming Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt and Gov. Mark Gordon led a Dec. 15, 2023 town hall-style meeting in Pinedale focused on Wyoming’s mental health challenges and resources. (Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile)

Yet others who shared their views in Pinedale expressed concern for the current state of affairs. One member of the Sublette Prevention Coalition reminded the audience of the stakes.

“We have lost several young guys in the last couple years from alcohol, poisoning, overdose, whatever you want to call it,” she said. “They’re gone. They’re not coming back.”

As the meeting adjourned, Gordon told Sublette County that the solution to Wyoming’s mental health challenges “all starts with community.” The state government, he said, may have to respond with “services and functions,” but has a limited ability to do so.

“We only have a certain amount of resources,” the governor said. “We are trying to recruit more.”

Dave Racich addresses state officials on Dec. 15 at Sublette County Library during a town hall-style meeting focused on Wyoming’s mental health challenges and resources. The 74-year-old told Gov. Mark Gordon and others that now is the time to act, because the state has been failing on the issue for his entire life. (Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile)



After Gordon thanked the room for partaking, Dave Racich shouted out from the entranceway, asking for the final word. The former president of the Green River Valley Health Foundation agreed with the governor that money alone isn’t going to end the state’s mental health struggles, and he called for commitment from the community to take real action.

“I’ve lived in this state for 74 years, and we’ve been kicking this apple down the road for all of them,” Racich said. “I hope we don’t keep kicking this apple down the road, because we’ve seen too many people gone.”