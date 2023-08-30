One of Wyoming’s biggest sources of pride is that we power the country. The nation’s largest producer of coal and a leading energy-producing state, we also have some of the nation’s best wind resources — nearly 50% of the best quality wind in the entire U.S. Recognizing the economic opportunity to harness this resource, in 2008 the Anschutz Corporation began to permit the world’s largest on-shore wind energy project — the over-3,000 megawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project in Carbon County — as well as the TransWest Express Transmission Project . Combined, these projects were designed to deliver Wyoming-generated clean electricity to California and other parts of the southwestern U.S. Both energy projects are located primarily on federal land that is administered by the Bureau of Land Management.

Fifteen years later, the TWE Project officially broke ground in June with a ceremony at Overland Trail Ranch in Carbon County. If this project was a person, it would be a teenager now, heading to the DMV soon for a learner’s permit. Jokes aside, 15 years is concerning for any project proposal, but it’s especially concerning given the national demand for rapid clean energy deployment.

Leaders from the Biden administration and Gov. Mark Gordon came out in strong support of this project. Gordon praised the project as an example of how Wyoming can lead a new energy future that recognizes the “urgency of addressing climate change” through innovation. There’s good reason for this broad support. The wind project is going to be an economic driver and jobs creator too, particularly for Carbon County, creating thousands of construction jobs and approximately 115 permanent ones. In state and local tax revenues, the wind project will have a major economic impact. It’s anticipated to generate:

$406.3 million in property taxes over 20 years;

$232.4 million in sales taxes over the approximately eight-year construction period; and

because we’re the only state that taxes wind, another $207.8 million to the state over 20 years.

TransWest Express estimates that $900 million will be paid in property taxes over the TWE Project’s timeline, with about $260 million going to Wyoming – the majority of which funds Wyoming schools.

Federal and state officials gathered in Carbon County June 20, 2023 to celebrate the launch of the TransWest Express transmission project. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)



The challenge before the nation now is to do this again and again, but a whole lot faster. This project is one of the first, but it can’t be the last. There may be few transmission projects that follow if changes aren’t made to the process to reach the finish line. TransWest’s 15 years are not unique. Multiple other projects on federal land have also faced decades-long federal permitting timelines: Gateway West, Gateway South, SunZia and the Boardman to Hemingway transmission projects. All of these projects spent years undergoing federal permit review as well.

Time is not on our side. Consider this: The TWE project’s right-of-way application was filed with the BLM in December 2008. That year, the Keeling Curve, which measures carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in parts per million read 385.46 ppm. Today, there are 422.37 ppm, an increase of 36.91 ppm just during the 15-year life of this project.

Out west, scaling up clean energy means that many projects will involve federal lands, so reforms to the permitting process need to happen at the federal level. Some common sense approaches and changes could include:

People: Analyze the most common bottlenecks that occur within the BLM’s permitting decision-making process and aim to reduce those drastically. The BLM’s implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act results in an ongoing and time-intensive process. In the TWE project example, it took BLM two years just to start public scoping. After the BLM held a 90-day public scoping period in early 2011, it did not complete its final environmental impact statement until May 2015.

Analyze the most common bottlenecks that occur within the BLM’s permitting decision-making process and aim to reduce those drastically. The BLM’s implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act results in an ongoing and time-intensive process. In the TWE project example, it took BLM two years just to start public scoping. After the BLM held a 90-day public scoping period in early 2011, it did not complete its final environmental impact statement until May 2015. Processes: Despite efforts like the Obama administration’s 2011 Rapid Response Team for Transmission, whose goal was to improve coordination and fast-track permitting among federal agencies, BLM has no hard deadlines when meeting its NEPA requirements. Setting practical deadlines for review, like what was proposed in the American Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, could be key for major energy and natural resource projects.

Despite efforts like the Obama administration’s 2011 Rapid Response Team for Transmission, whose goal was to improve coordination and fast-track permitting among federal agencies, BLM has no hard deadlines when meeting its NEPA requirements. Setting practical deadlines for review, like what was proposed in the American Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, could be key for major energy and natural resource projects. Incentives: Implementing an interregional transmission tax credit could strengthen the interregional electrical transmission network. This tax credit would incentivize investments in interregional transmission infrastructure, just as the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act stand to benefit clean energy projects in wind, solar, carbon capture and more.

Implementing an interregional transmission tax credit could strengthen the interregional electrical transmission network. This tax credit would incentivize investments in interregional transmission infrastructure, just as the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act stand to benefit clean energy projects in wind, solar, carbon capture and more. Authority: Strengthening the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s direct authority to permit new transmission facilities within national corridors could set a tone for quick action to be taken by states and local governments.

Strengthening the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s direct authority to permit new transmission facilities within national corridors could set a tone for quick action to be taken by states and local governments. National Importance Designation: The Energy Independence and Security Act also proposed that the president designate energy projects of strategic national importance for priority federal reviews. President Biden could use his executive authority to do this right away, and I hope he does.

With the historic bipartisan laws passed during the last Congress, we have a unique opportunity to meet our climate goals, expand Wyoming’s economic opportunity and reinvent America’s economy. These projects in Carbon County are the first of their kind, but they can’t be the last. Lessons learned and reforms to permitting will ensure that the next project doesn’t take 15 years.