A six-member Carbon County jury ruled Friday that four Missouri hunters are not guilty of criminal trespass, or trespass to hunt, for corner crossing past Elk Mountain Ranch in 2021.

The three-man, three-woman panel returned not guilty verdicts on all charges against defendants Phillip Yeomans, Bradly Cape, John Slowensky and Zachary Smith after deliberating for less than two hours.

Corner crossing involves stepping from one piece of public land to another at a common corner with two other pieces of private property, without touching that private property.

Complete report to come.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect that a three-man, three-woman jury returned the verdict — not a four-man, three-woman jury as originally stated. The seventh, alternate juror was excused.