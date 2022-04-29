A six-member Carbon County jury ruled Friday that four Missouri hunters are not guilty of criminal trespass, or trespass to hunt, for corner crossing past Elk Mountain Ranch in 2021.
The three-man, three-woman panel returned not guilty verdicts on all charges against defendants Phillip Yeomans, Bradly Cape, John Slowensky and Zachary Smith after deliberating for less than two hours.
Corner crossing involves stepping from one piece of public land to another at a common corner with two other pieces of private property, without touching that private property.
Complete report to come.
Correction: This story was updated to reflect that a three-man, three-woman jury returned the verdict — not a four-man, three-woman jury as originally stated. The seventh, alternate juror was excused.
Well, I was rooting for the prosecution team and was going to sip a cold in honor of their victory. Guess the jury must of been corrupt or paid off. Sad day in America
Thankyou Angus for being eyes and ears for us and for Wyofile sending you. So glad to get this news quickly. Thanks to the hunters who went through this roller coaster ride. It is nice to have a moment in time to celebrate where the world feels right and fair.
Congrats to our champions of public land access, the “Missouri Four” and a big SHAME ON YOU to the corrupt sellouts at the Carbon County Attorney’s Office. What an absolute charade and the right thing for Ashley Mayfield and Co. to do would be to reimburse the hunters all their expenses. Oh boy, Ashley, your boss @ the Elk Mt Ranch is going to be very disappointed in you…..
Agreed.