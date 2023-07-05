Sizable new swaths of Wyoming’s greater sage grouse domain — including parts of the Powder River basin and Moneta area — could soon receive the highest level of state protection afforded to the embattled bird.

The gubernatorial appointed Sage Grouse Implementation Team will meet Thursday in Lander to consider proposed changes to its sage grouse “core area” map, including the creation of new, highly protected core areas, and adjustments to existing designated zones. The public and SGIT members will have an opportunity to scrutinize and weigh in on the proposals before any changes are finalized.

No changes have been suggested for other high-profile sweeps of known grouse habitat, like winter concentration areas in the Green River basin.

“We’re taking the science that we have and the data that we have and putting it on a map and asking people, ‘Does this look right?’” SGIT chairman Bob Budd told WyoFile. “That’s where we are.”

Budd does not anticipate major changes to the written policies outlined in the executive order establishing protections for Wyoming’s greater sage grouse. The geographic boundaries of core areas, however, are subject to alterations. The areas currently cover roughly 15 million acres and are home to approximately 84% of the state’s sage grouse. The process of amending the map is both “very intensive” and collaborative, he said. A subcommittee of the SGIT began compiling the proposed changes in late March.

The gubernatorial appointed Sage Grouse Implementation Team is considering adding tens of thousands of acres of protective “core area,” along with some retractions, to the state map. Proposed changes are outlined here. (Sage Grouse Implementation Team)

History

The Bureau of Land Management is revising its own conservation plans for greater sage grouse for the first time since 2015. That agency’s process triggered the third major revision in the 15-year history of Wyoming’s sage grouse policy.

“We’re responding to the court order saying that the BLM had to do this,” Budd said.

Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell and Wyoming Sage Grouse Implementation Team Chairman Bob Budd watch migrating antelope near Trappers’ Point in Sublette County in October 2014. (Angus M. Thuermer Jr./WyoFile)

Wyoming is home to an estimated 38% of the sage grouse remaining in the world. The state has long sought to establish itself as a responsible manager of the chicken-sized upland game bird, which once numbered as high as 16 million but has dwindled to somewhere between 200,000 and 500,000. Sage grouse was once a candidate for Endangered Species Act classification, but former U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Sally Jewell chose not to list the species — citing steps states had taken to protect the bird.

Who said what

In a statement, Gov. Mark Gordon said “Wyoming has a proven track record in sage-grouse management and science.

“Public participation is essential, will inform my review, help identify areas where we can improve upon what is already working and better calibrate our overall approach,” he said.

Budd, meanwhile, emphasized that nothing has been decided that will affect grouse.

“Until the actual revisions are recommended to the governor, it’s neither fish nor fowl,” he said.

Next up

Gordon’s office is accepting written public comment on the SGIT’s proposed map revisions until July 28. Comments can be submitted online.

There are no written descriptions of the draft map changes, though the public can access an interactive map.

Thursday’s SGIT meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at the Lander Community and Convention Center. The public can provide verbal comments.