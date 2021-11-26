Steam rises from thermal pools at Hot Springs State Park on a recent morning, backlit by the glare of early winter sun. The Bighorn River flows below. 

More than 8,000 gallons of mineral water flow over the travertine terraces daily at a temperature of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Wyoming State Parks. The terraces are created by mineral deposits as the water flows. 

Established in 1897, Hot Springs is the state’s oldest state park. The springs were historically used by Indigenous people, including Chief Washakie of the Shoshone tribe, who built a personal bath house there. Chief Sharp Nose of the Arapaho tribe sold the hot springs to the U.S. in 1896 with the provision that a portion should be reserved in perpetuity for public benefit. 

Access to much of the roughy 1,000-acre park — including soaking pools — is free.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

Leave a comment

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules: * Provide your full name — no pseudonyms. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same. * No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic. *WyoFile does not fact check every comment but, when noticed, submissions containing clear misinformation, demonstrably false statements of fact or links to sites trafficking in such will not be posted. *Individual commenters are limited to three comments per story, including replies.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *