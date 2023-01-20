The white stuff gets all the attention, and Wyoming has received plenty of it this winter. But the snow blanketing much of the state also enhances the season’s many shades of blue.
Muted turquoise settles over frozen landscapes when dusk approaches and only a dark ribbon of highway guides drivers forward.
Shadows cast deep cobalts across fields of snow, mountains are navy lumps on the horizon and thin clouds come in pale cornflower shades.
When the sun is high — inspiring many people to get out and play in the snow — the clear lapis sky takes on an electric quality, bright enough to make you blink and search for your sunglasses.
Gorgeous photos! Thank you for sharing 🙂
Katie,
This picture would make a powerful painting! May I have your permission to use your photo? Thanks in advance.
Beautiful photos, thanks for publishing them. We’re in the sub-tropics and so these scenes are nonexistent and therefore exotic for others outside of Wyoming. Keep up the great work!