The white stuff gets all the attention, and Wyoming has received plenty of it this winter. But the snow blanketing much of the state also enhances the season’s many shades of blue.

Muted turquoise settles over frozen landscapes when dusk approaches and only a dark ribbon of highway guides drivers forward.

State Highway 28 unfurls through a vast wintry landscape. (Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile)

Shadows cast deep cobalts across fields of snow, mountains are navy lumps on the horizon and thin clouds come in pale cornflower shades.

Morning sun illuminates Fremont Lake near Pinedale, which is buried under fresh snow. (Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile)

When the sun is high — inspiring many people to get out and play in the snow — the clear lapis sky takes on an electric quality, bright enough to make you blink and search for your sunglasses.