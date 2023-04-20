Your privacy is very important to us. Accordingly, we, WyoFile, have developed this policy in order for you to understand how we collect, use, communicate and disclose personal information.

1. COLLECTION OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

Personal Information Provided By You. We may ask you to provide information that personally identifies you (“personal information”) as reasonably necessary or to contact you to provide a product or service or to carry out a transaction that you have requested. The personal information we collect may include, without limitation, your name, e-mail address, mailing address, and phone number.

Website Usage Information. The Website may collect certain information about your visit, such as the name of the Internet service provider and the Internet Protocol (IP) address through which you access the Internet; the date and time you access the Website; the pages that you access while at the Website and the Internet address of the website from which you linked directly to the Website. This usage information helps improve the Website, analyze trends, and administer the Website.

2. USE OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

The personal information collected on this website will be used to operate the website and to provide the products or services or carry out the transactions you have requested or authorized. WyoFile may hire other companies to provide products or services on our behalf, and we may provide such companies with the personal information they need to perform their duties. We do not sell user data to third parties.

Improve website experience. In support of these uses, WyoFile may use personal information to provide you with more effective service, to improve the website and any related WyoFile products or services, and to make the website easier to use by eliminating the need for you to repeatedly enter the same information.

Provide information regarding products and services. We may use your personal information to provide you with important information about the product or service that you have purchased or inquired about and may send you information about other WyoFile products and services.

Legal Disclosure. WyoFile may disclose personal information if required to do so by law or in the good faith belief that such action is necessary to (a) conform to the edicts of the law or comply with legal process served on WyoFile; (b) protect and defend the rights or property of WyoFile or its affiliates; or (c) act in urgent circumstances to protect the personal safety of WyoFile employees or agents, users of WyoFile products or services, or members of the public.

3. CONTROL OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

WyoFile may send out periodic e-mails to you with information on our products or services. You will be given the option to unsubscribe from these mailings.

4. DATA SECURITY

WyoFile will use commercially reasonable efforts to protect your personal information from unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. However, due to computer hackers, electronic malfunctions, and other events, WyoFile cannot guarantee that such safeguards will always protect such information.

5. INFORMATION RECEIVED FROM THIRD PARTIES

WyoFile collects your information from third parties to facilitate activities and transactions for the operation of the Website and its services, to improve your Website user experiences, and to further WyoFile’s mission and activities.

6. CHANGES TO THIS STATEMENT

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. We encourage you to periodically review this Privacy Policy to stay informed about our practices. Your continued use of the Website constitutes your agreement to this Privacy Policy and any updates.