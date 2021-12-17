In the predawn of a snow-muffled December morning in Sheridan, Tricia Davis noticed a doe performing a graceful act of food-gathering out her front window.

She captured this image of the deer mid-reach for a crabapple as snow fell around it, and submitted it to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge.

Do you have a striking, serene or harrowing photo of winter in Wyoming? We want to see your images of the season — the windswept landscapes, the hardy wildlife, the snow sports and the hazardous travel conditions.

Submit high-resolution entries to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Winter photos” and be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the winter.