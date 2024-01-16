Proponents of “school choice” and “parental rights” rail against public education at such a fever pitch that it’s tempting to believe they genuinely want something better for all students.

Opinion

Don’t fall for it. They want to break public schools beyond repair.

Case in point: Wyoming education savings accounts. Last year,

far-right lawmakers screamed loud and long when House Speaker Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) tossed their “Wyoming Freedom Scholarship Act” in his drawer and killed it after the bill passed the Senate.

The measure, which would have given public funds to parents so they could send their kids to private and parochial schools or homeschool them on the taxpayers’ dime, was fatally flawed.

In clear and unambiguous terms, it violates the Wyoming Constitution’s prohibition of public school funds being used for any school “controlled by any church or sectarian organization or religious denomination whatsoever.”

Sommers’ logic to kill the bill was sound, but what he did next was unthinkable.

In August, the speaker resurrected the education savings account concept in a bill he drafted for the Joint Education Committee, but with a notable tweak. The original bill was limited to K-12 education, but Sommers’ version extends to early childhood education.

Wyoming and three of its neighbors — Idaho, Montana and South Dakota — are the only states in the nation that do not spend any funds on state-run preschools. Only about one-third of Wyoming children benefit from early education now — those whose families can afford to send them to private preschools, or who qualify for Head Start facilities that use federal funds for disabled or underprivileged kids ages 3 or 4.

Families with young children are in a pinch, so I understand why Sommers wants to expand access to early childhood education, but I don’t get why he resurrected this particular bill, since he’s always been against using public money for private schools. The only explanation I can think of is he was worried the Wyoming Freedom Scholarship Act would surely pass this year, so he tried to improve it.

But that doesn’t wash. The 2023 bill only passed the Senate by three votes, and in this year’s budget session, it would need a two-thirds vote just to be introduced. Achieving that mark was hardly a sure thing.

In November, the Joint Education Committee passed a significantly amended version of Sommers’ draft bill, settling on putting $5,000 in each savings account. The panel voted 8-6 to sponsor it, though no one seemed happy with the final product.

Rep. Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) at the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 general session in Cheyenne (Megan Lee Johnson/WyoFile)

I’m all in favor of political compromise that salvages worthy bills that need a few changes. But the best thing that could happen to this proposal is if everyone who is dissatisfied sticks to their guns and won’t agree on how to make it work.

An impasse is not always a bad outcome. In this case, it could save the state from being trapped in lengthy, expensive litigation that could stall any work on state-funded preschools, the one provision that has merit.

The Legislature has repeatedly rejected the idea, despite mountains of evidence that it helps students not only prepare for kindergarten, but enables them to outperform their non-preschool peers throughout their K-12 education. Early childhood education should be pulled from the bill and given the attention by lawmakers that it deserves.

Long-term studies dating back to the launch of the federal Head Start program in the 1960s show preschool graduates earn higher salaries and rely less on government assistance programs as adults.

In a Washington Post analysis in May, early education experts Robert Hahn of Emory University and W. Steven Barnett of Rutgers University reviewed studies of the educational and health benefits of preschool.

The two educators noted Head Start has been found to reduce depression and the use of alcohol and tobacco by middle school students. A National Bureau of Economic Research study found preschool attendance was linked to a 6% increase in high school graduation and an 18% increase in attending college.

“Providing quality preschool education for all children will benefit not only children and their families, but also the economy, saving taxpayers money in the long run,” Hahn and Barnett concluded.

Not all Western state lawmakers have ignored such research and recommendations. Colorado has greatly improved its early childhood education efforts and could serve as a model for Wyoming. Four years ago, the state didn’t even offer full-day kindergarten. But in 2022, Gov. Jared Polis persuaded Colorado legislators to approve free universal preschool for all 4-year-olds, largely paid for by a nicotine tax passed four years ago.

New Mexico, which like Wyoming is an oil-producing state, used its windfall of tax revenue from high gas prices to make a historic $100 million investment in its public preschool program, expanding access by 40%.

But in Wyoming, lawmakers are using the far right’s fixation on school choice as a cover to privatize schools.

The compromise Sommers offered would use $40 million from the state’s general fund to support the program, split equally between K-12 and preschool. The Joint Education Committee reduced the preschool portion to only 30%.

While advocates tried to assure lawmakers that education savings accounts will stand when lawsuits are inevitably filed, an administrator with the Legislative Service Office said there’s no guarantee that will be the case.

“I don’t know that anyone can sit at this table and tell you definitively this is constitutional, or it’s not constitutional,” Tania Hytrek told the committee. She said there hasn’t been a case like this before the Wyoming Supreme Court, nor has the U.S. Supreme Court taken into consideration Wyoming’s constitutional provisions and school finance litigation.

The Wyoming Education Association is already suing the state, alleging its funding of public education is inadequate and does not meet the state constitution’s mandate to provide a quality, equitable education for all students.

If the ESA bill is approved and signed into law, it will fundamentally diminish the quality of the state’s public school system.

This is no accident, and it’s happening throughout the nation. The far right has long tried to abolish the U.S. Department of Education and stoked anger at school boards that adopted mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education savings accounts and school voucher programs are promoted by extremists who claim public schools have failed America’s students. Classrooms are the battleground for right-wing culture wars over book bans, transgender athletes and our nation’s racial history.

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said it best when he blasted a raft of unnecessary education reform bills sponsored in his state as a strategy to “choke the life out of public education.”

Parents have a right to send their children to private or religious schools, or educate them at home. Just don’t expect the rest of us to pay the bill. Wyoming’s founders made that crystal clear in the state constitution.