Photographer Peter Arnold captures images that demonstrate the various ways Wyoming avifauna subsist — from scavenging roadkill on an early spring day to plucking winter junipers in a snowstorm.

His pictures give new meaning to the idea of “eating like a bird.”

A robin snacks on a juniper berry north of Cheyenne. (Peter G. Arnold)

Arnold’s images were among the many reader submissions to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge this winter. Our staff was blown away by the creativity and scope of the images, which captured everything from intricate ice crystals to hardy animals and wind-scoured landscapes.

Magpies flutter over a carcass south of Pinedale in this photo, which was taken with a GoPro on a tripod set to take photos every 30 seconds. (Peter G. Arnold)

