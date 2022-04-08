Photographer Peter Arnold captures images that demonstrate the various ways Wyoming avifauna subsist — from scavenging roadkill on an early spring day to plucking winter junipers in a snowstorm. 

His pictures give new meaning to the idea of “eating like a bird.” 

A robin snacks on a juniper berry north of Cheyenne. (Peter G. Arnold)

Arnold’s images were among the many reader submissions to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge this winter. Our staff was blown away by the creativity and scope of the images, which captured everything from intricate ice crystals to hardy animals and wind-scoured landscapes. 

Magpies flutter over a carcass south of Pinedale in this photo, which was taken with a GoPro on a tripod set to take photos every 30 seconds. (Peter G. Arnold)

We still have a few remaining and want to thank those who submitted. Stay tuned for an announcement of our summer challenge.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

  2. Not every judge can just pick up a camera and take photos like Pete Arnold. I remember seeing the photos of Justice Robert Rose of Casper on display at the Hitching Post in Cheyenne. They were outstanding for someone who was not a professional photographer. Pete Arnold is also a judge, but the range of his work––from wildlife to sports––is worth another look for anyone who loves fine art photography. Pete is not only a very good photographer, he keeps getting better. It’s nice to see his photos getting the attention they deserve.

