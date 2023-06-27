The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has reaffirmed its 2022 decision to purchase the privately held Marton Ranch in Natrona and Carbon counties.

The federal agency on Monday published its response to 351 public comment letters as part of a “supplement environmental assessment” initiated in April. The public input resulted in “additional information regarding potential environmental impacts to aquatic invasive species, fisheries, and recreational setting,” according to a BLM Casper Field Office press release.

Why it matters

The “conservation purchase” of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch is the largest land acquisition by the BLM in the state’s history, according to the agency. The transfer of the private ranch to federal ownership unlocks public access to another 40,000 acres of interspersed BLM and state land sections, as well as 8.8 miles of riverbank along the North Platte River, according to the agency.

The acquisition also advances President Joe Biden’s America the Beautiful Initiative. Also known as “30×30,” the initiative plans to conserve 30% of the country’s lands and waters by 2030. The BLM used $21 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to purchase the property in a deal facilitated by the private nonprofit Conservation Fund.

“Through our lasting partnership with The Conservation Fund, we have a unique opportunity to conserve crucial wildlife habitat at a landscape scale and expand access to the river and public land for our local community and visitors,” BLM High Plains District Manager Kevin Christensen said in a prepared statement in June 2022.

The deal, however, appeared to catch state agencies off guard, including Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, when it was announced June 2, 2022.

History

Gordon criticized the BLM in 2022 for not doing more to solicit input from the public and state agencies, claiming that many questions about the future management of the property and implications of federal ownership were left unanswered.

At Gordon’s direction, the state filed a complaint to the Interior Board of Land Appeals. The IBLA agreed, prompting the BLM to revise its socioeconomic and environmental review by issuing a supplemental analysis in April.

Who said what

Though he faced some criticism for objecting to an arrangement that involved a private landowner willingly entering into a sale, Gordon said his primary concerns were about public transparency in a federal action.

“Wyoming landowners have the right to make their own decisions about their property, even if it means selling it to the federal government,” Gordon said in a prepared statement Monday. “However, the federal government has the responsibility to see the process is fair and transparent.

“I am not surprised that there were substantial and meaningful comments submitted by the public and state agencies,” Gordon added.