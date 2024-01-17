The Wyoming Legislature will have a little less money to work with in the upcoming 2024 Budget Session, according to a report presented to lawmakers Friday by the state’s official income forecasters.

Known as CREG, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group makes revenue projections in October to coincide with the governor’s budget preparations and then revises those numbers in January to provide the latest data closer to the session. Friday’s report is the latter.

The report’s most important number is the $13.3 million decrease to the General Fund and the Budget Reserve Account, CREG Co-Chair Don Richards told the Joint Appropriations Committee. The two accounts are the primary funding sources for state programs and services.

The reduction was due to a combination of factors, including decreased mineral prices. As a result, if lawmakers follow Gov. Mark Gordon’s lead, they will have approximately $37 million in discretionary funds as opposed to the $50.3 million in the chief executive’s budget recommendations.

While the dip in revenue was modest — with a total biennial state budget of roughly $9.9 billion the reduction amounts to about .1% — forecasters continue to warn of a shaky financial future, particularly for mineral revenues.

“Looking forward, volatility in prices is anticipated to continue as a result of geopolitical events, global and domestic economic performance, export volumes, production levels, and, importantly for natural gas prices in particular, weather,” the report states. “The lack of sustained cold temperatures in most areas of the country so far this winter is providing downward pressure on prices through [calendar year] 2023 and at least the first part of [calendar year] 2024.

Altogether, the report reinforces the importance of a conservative approach to budgeting, Gordon said in a statement.

“With the possibility of our minerals commanding lower prices, leading to reduced severance tax revenue, Wyoming may need to lean harder on investment income,” Gordon wrote. “Placing surplus revenues into savings ensures Wyoming is well prepared for the challenges facing our legacy industries due to Biden Administration policies.”

More details

Forecasters increased their projections for General Fund sales and use tax collections by $10 million, pointing to industrial projects like a new wind power facility in Albany County.

“Activities from wind farm construction and mineral exploration continue to boost tax collections in other related sectors such as transportation, construction, and business services,” the report states.

As for oil production, the report revised its earlier prediction upward by 5 million barrels through the end of 2023. However, forecasters are also expecting oil prices to decrease from $80 a barrel to $75 in 2024 due to “the current weak market for both oil and natural gas.”

“On the other hand, CREG adjusted Wyoming surface coal production downward by 5 million tons in [calendar year] 2023 to 235 million tons, mostly due to weaker than anticipated gas prices (natural gas is a competitor of coal for power generation) and robust coal stockpiles,” the report states.

Additionally, forecasters lowered their estimates for both trona production and prices.

“Overall, CREG believes the October 2023 assumptions and forecasts for all mineral prices beyond 2024 and production after 2023 remain reasonable,” the report states.

The Appropriations Committee will continue to meet throughout this week in Cheyenne to develop the draft budget. The full Legislature will kick off the session on Feb. 12.