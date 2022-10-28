For Wyoming Game and Fish employees, a keen and inherent interest in wildlife often translates into a photography hobby. A recent showcase of staff photos highlights candid images of everything from elk calves to underwater frogs. 

Some were captured on the road — like this picture of a yellow-bellied marmot. Wyoming Game and Fish Graphic Designer and Wyoming Wildlife Creative Director Patrick Owen captured the small mammal as it perched on a rock on a cold June day when a mixture of snow and rain fell from the sky.

A yellow-bellied marmot perches on a rock on a stormy day in June 2022. (Patrick Owen/Wyoming Game and Fish)

Others were backyard shots. Grant Frost, a senior wildlife biologist, snapped this image of an American goldfinch on an overcast day near his Cheyenne home.  

An American goldfinch rests on a sunflower skeleton in a Cheyenne field. (Grant Frost/Wyoming Game and Fish)

Still others reflect a deep understanding of animal behavior. Owen, following a colleague’s tip, looked for pronghorn does in the early summer, then scanned the landscape nearby to find a new, large-eyed fawn. 

A pronghorn fawn sits in a sage landscape. (Patrick Owen/Wyoming Game and Fish)

“Look about 50 yards away from the doe to spot the young in nearby vegetation,” Ray Hageman, Game and Fish videographer, advised.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

