For Wyoming Game and Fish employees, a keen and inherent interest in wildlife often translates into a photography hobby. A recent showcase of staff photos highlights candid images of everything from elk calves to underwater frogs.

Some were captured on the road — like this picture of a yellow-bellied marmot. Wyoming Game and Fish Graphic Designer and Wyoming Wildlife Creative Director Patrick Owen captured the small mammal as it perched on a rock on a cold June day when a mixture of snow and rain fell from the sky.

A yellow-bellied marmot perches on a rock on a stormy day in June 2022. (Patrick Owen/Wyoming Game and Fish)

Others were backyard shots. Grant Frost, a senior wildlife biologist, snapped this image of an American goldfinch on an overcast day near his Cheyenne home.

An American goldfinch rests on a sunflower skeleton in a Cheyenne field. (Grant Frost/Wyoming Game and Fish)

Still others reflect a deep understanding of animal behavior. Owen, following a colleague’s tip, looked for pronghorn does in the early summer, then scanned the landscape nearby to find a new, large-eyed fawn.

A pronghorn fawn sits in a sage landscape. (Patrick Owen/Wyoming Game and Fish)

“Look about 50 yards away from the doe to spot the young in nearby vegetation,” Ray Hageman, Game and Fish videographer, advised.