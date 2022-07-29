On a summer hike up Inyan Kara mountain in eastern Wyoming, reader Rebecca Pierotti captured a vivid contrast between Wyoming’s red soil and the brilliant green-up of seasonal vegetation.

Her aerial photograph, shot with a drone, resembles a surreal infrared image of another planet, or some kind of abstract Navidad celebration.

“Merry Christmas!” Pierotti wrote when she submitted the photograph.

​​Do you have a striking photo of summer in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Summer Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Summer photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the summer.

Katie Klingsporn

Katie Klingsporn is WyoFile's managing editor. She is a journalist and word geek who has been writing about life in the West for 15 years. Her pieces have appeared in Adventure Journal, National Geographic...

