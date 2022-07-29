On a summer hike up Inyan Kara mountain in eastern Wyoming, reader Rebecca Pierotti captured a vivid contrast between Wyoming’s red soil and the brilliant green-up of seasonal vegetation.

Her aerial photograph, shot with a drone, resembles a surreal infrared image of another planet, or some kind of abstract Navidad celebration.

“Merry Christmas!” Pierotti wrote when she submitted the photograph.

​​Do you have a striking photo of summer in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Summer Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Summer photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the summer.