Wyoming’s summer rodeo season is in full swing, which means both lariats and mud-splattered cowboys tossed aloft in arenas around the state.

A barrel racer and her horse at full sprint at Cheyenne Frontier Days. (Peter Arnold)

Cheyenne photographer Peter Arnold’s collection of images — taken over several years at Frontier Days in his home city — reflects many common rodeo scenes, from moments of glory to grimace-inducing defeat.

Rodeo competitors in the chutes at Cheyenne Frontier Days. (Peter Arnold)

From the Cody Nite Rodeo’s daily action to this week’s Central Wyoming Rodeo in Casper and “Daddy of ’em all” Frontier Days, which starts July 22, the circuit of events like steer wrestling and barrel racing keep competitors busy. Many rodeos provide entertainment outside of the arena as well.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival rides light up the night in this aerial drone shot. (Peter Arnold)

Do you have a striking photo of summer in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Summer Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Summer photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the summer.