While humans hobnobbed and feted the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park inside the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Museum in Cody, it was just another Thursday evening for two red fox kits whose den was a few hundred yards away.

Upon being approached, the two canine youngsters had opposite reactions. The kit to the right sized up its photographer, lost interest and walked off seemingly without any worries. The pup on the left, however, sensing danger, boogied for safer subterranean quarters.

A jackrabbit leg and tufts of deer hair near the den site hinted at what had been sustaining the Vulpes vulpes kits, which ordinarily strike out on their own in the fall at roughly six or seven months old.