Elk Mountain Ranch owner Fred Eshelman has stated in just-filed court papers why he believes four Missouri hunters who stepped from public land to public land, over a corner of his Carbon County property in 2021 are guilty of trespass and should pay him $7.75 million or more in damages.

“Our position is that we should have control over who crosses the private land,” Eshelman said, according to a transcript of a deposition. That “private land” includes the airspace above his ranch, he clarified in an answer to a follow-up question posed by one of the hunters’ lawyers.

Last week’s court filings are part of Eshelman’s federal civil lawsuit against Bradly Cape, Phillip Yeomans, John Slowensky and Zachary Smith alleging they caused millions in damages without setting foot on his ranch.

The federal civil case follows a Carbon County criminal case in which a jury of the hunters’ peers last year found them not guilty of criminal trespass or trespass to hunt.

Elk Mountain Ranch covers 22,042 acres and enmeshes thousands of additional acres of public land in a checkerboard pattern of ownership. The hunters contend they have a right to corner cross — step from public parcel to public parcel at the common corners with two adjacent private properties — if they don’t step on the private land.

The men hunted on some 3,000 acres of public land on Elk Mountain, killing two elk and a deer in 2021. But they illegally trespassed to reach that public land by passing through airspace at the edge of his property, Eshelman’s civil suit claims.

Attorneys for each side filed Eshelman’s and the hunters’ depositions along with requests that Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl of the U.S. District Court in Wyoming rule in their favor without going to trial.

Eshelman wants the judge to declare that the hunters trespassed, then leave it for a jury to determine later how much they should pay in damages.

“It’s physically impossible to cross without being in our airspace.” Fred Eshelman

The hunters want the civil suit dismissed completely. Among other arguments, they assert that the Unlawful Inclosures Act of 1885 prevents landowners in the West from fencing others out of public land or using threats and intimidation toward that end.

The parties filed their motions for partial summary judgment and summary judgment in the Casper court last week.

A policy of confrontation

In the 33-page deposition transcript, Eshelman described his policy of confronting “suspected trespassers” including corner crossers, and erecting signs in an effort to dissuade people from going onto public land by corner crossing.

Eshelman described his unwritten policy and practice for ranch employees to “have an interaction with … a discourse…” with suspected trespassers, including corner-crossers, and to “ask them to leave.”

A survey marker at a common checkerboard corner near Elk Mountain Ranch. (James Hasskamp)

Hunters’ attorneys asked repeatedly about such interactions, calling them confrontations.

“I don’t know if ‘confronted’ is the word I want to use,” Eshelman said, “because that sounds a little bit too strong.”

The hunters filed statements with a Wyoming Game and Fish warden saying that the ranch property manager harassed them and scared off game while they hunted on public land after corner crossing.

If suspected trespassers did not leave Elk Mountain Ranch or enmeshed public land after being contacted, employees were told to call law enforcement. That included Wyoming Game and Fish wardens or the sheriff.

Game wardens and sheriff’s deputies declined to cite the hunters for trespassing in 2020 and initially in 2021, despite Elk Mountain Ranch employees’ complaints.

Eshelman’s unwritten policy called on employees in 2021 to continue to contact law enforcement, even after agencies said they would not cite the hunters.

The ranch kept the pressure up for citations “because we thought they [wardens and deputies] were wrong,” Eshelman said. “And they stated something that was patently not true.”

When law enforcement says corner crossing does not constitute trespass, “they have absolutely no basis for that statement,” Eshelman stated. “None.”

The policy of repeated contact with law officials worked in 2021, Eshelman said, “because after that, of course, [sheriff’s deputies] did,” cite Cape, Yeomans, Slowensky and Smith after being instructed to do so by former Carbon County Prosecutor Ashley Mayfield Davis.

A Carbon County jury last year found the four not guilty of criminal trespass or trespassing to hunt in the separate criminal case.

Signs and airspace

The hunters’ claim that they never touched ranch land appears to remain undisputed. They described how they used the GPS mapping app onX to locate surveyed section corner monuments, then stepped over them.

“Did you put your foot on what you believe to be private property?” Eshelman’s attorney asked Cape about one corner he crossed several times.

“No,” Cape answered.

The University of North Carolina published this photo of Fred Eshelman at a ceremony for the school of pharmacy, to which he has donated millions. He is the manager of Iron Bar Holdings LLC, a New Hanover County, North Carolina, company that owns the Elk Mountain Ranch. (Screengrab/UNC)

The checkerboard pattern of ownership on Eshelman’s Elk Mountain Ranch stems from the 1800s when the federal government granted every other mile-by-mile section along a 40-mile wide swath across Wyoming to railroad builders. Most of the public checkerboard parcels are managed by the federal U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or the state of Wyoming as school trust lands.

Neither legislation, lawsuits nor criminal cases have settled the corner-crossing issue, which has implications for accessing 8.3 million acres of “corner-locked” public land across the West.

Eshelman bought the Elk Mountain Ranch in 2005 under the belief that he could control access to all the public land it enmeshed.

“When I bought the ranches, [Eshelman bought and sold several ranches in the area around that time] I was assured that corner crossing was illegal,” Eshelman said. “I went to BLM websites, and it said definitively, corner crossing is illegal.”

Eshelman hunts on the ranch, invites friends to do so and allows a veterans’ group on the property. He opens a relatively small portion of the ranch north of Elk Mountain to Access Yes, a Wyoming Game and Fish hunting program that allows a controlled number of public hunters on the land.

One year Eshelman allowed a group from Florida to hunt on the ranch, even though he “didn’t know them from Adam’s housecat,” he said in the deposition.

Trespassing at the ranch, including corner crossing, increased starting in 2010, Eshelman said. So a ranch employee installed two fence posts — chained together and each supporting no-trespassing signs — on separate but adjacent ranch parcels at one four-parcel corner near a public road.

“[The signs are] saying to the hunting public … [i]f you cross right here, it’s illegal, you’re trespassing on private land,” Eshelman stated in the deposition. The signs “were there to prevent the public from crossing private property to access those sections.”

Eshelman agreed that when he said “private land” he included the airspace above it. He couldn’t say how his ranch-owning company, Iron Bar Holdings, determined what airspace at common corners belongs to the ranch or what belongs to the public.

“I don’t have any idea,” how to determine that, he said. “[T]hat goes to statute and practice or BLM regulations whatever it is,” he said. “And this is, as you know, donkeys years old.”

At the common corner, Eshelman said, “it’s physically impossible to cross without being in our airspace.”

The suit claims the corner-crossers devalued the Elk Mountain Ranch by $7.75 million and that damages could be as high as $9.4 million.