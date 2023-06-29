The owner of the Elk Mountain Ranch that’s the site of a widely watched corner-crossing case filed a notice Thursday stating he will appeal the loss of his federal civil suit.

Fredric Eshelman’s appeal will be made in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, according to protocol. It could take longer than two weeks — even into late August — before the specifics of Eshelman’s objections are laid out in documents.

Eshelman sued four hunters from Missouri for trespass after they corner crossed and passed through the airspace above his property. The hunters stepped from one piece of public land to another in an area where land ownership is arranged in a checkerboard pattern.

At the common corner of four sections — two public and two private — the men in 2020 and 2021 located survey monuments and stepped over them without setting foot on Eshelman’s private land. By that method, they successfully hunted thousands of acres of public land enmeshed in Eshelman’s 22,045-acre ranch on Elk Mountain.

Corner crossing has been a legal gray area but the Missourians challenged Eshelman’s practice of deterring hunters from accessing corner-locked public land. By insisting that corner crossing was trespassing, Eshelman essentially had exclusive access to some 6,000 acres of public land for his own hunting and other excursions.

Carbon County authorities, upon Eshelman’s urging, charged the hunters with trespassing, but a jury in 2022 found them not guilty.

Eshelman filed a civil suit seeking up to $7.75 million in damages, even though the men never touched or damaged his property. The hunters’ attorneys successfully moved the case to federal court where they argued that the Unlawful Inclosures Act of 1885 prevented Eshelman from blocking their passage across the corners.

After a hearing, U.S. Chief District Judge Scott Skavdahl decided the men did not trespass and issued his final judgment June 1. He limited his decision to corner crossing on foot in the checkerboard area; there is no trespassing if private land is not touched or damaged, he stated.

His ruling applies to Wyoming. Across the West, some 8.3 million acres of public land are considered corner-locked to public access.

Karen Budd-Falen, who filed an amicus brief in the case on behalf of Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Wyoming Wool Growers Association, said her clients would have to see the reasoning behind the appeal before they decided to again express their opinion.

Budd-Falen and her clients said the civil suit should have been decided in a Wyoming court, not a federal one. Wyoming law states that property owners also own the airspace above their land.

Skavdahl said in his ruling that property ownership can have limitations, and that in this case, legal corner crossing was one limitation on property rights.

Budd-Falen said Thursday she holds to her original arguments.

“Property rights are always defined by the state,” and the Supreme Court of the United States has said that many times, she said.