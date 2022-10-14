From high-elevation aspen stands to river-bottom cottonwoods, hillside scrub oak and street-lining ash trees, Wyoming’s deciduous trees are donning their flashiest seasonal colors as fall deepens around the state.

Cheyenne photographer Peter Arnold captured this blaze of aspen near a Pinedale-area lake, using a drone to find a bird’s eye view of the golden splendor.

The ephemeral season is often cut short by snowfall, but a relatively warm and dry fall has made for exceptional viewing in 2022. Even so, the leaves that haven’t yet fallen will soon litter the ground.