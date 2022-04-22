As spring brings its fickle mix of wind, sun and showers to the state, WyoFile bids winter adieu with our final Cold Snap images of the season.
Readers submitted a marvelous variety of photos depicting everything from hardy wildlife to humans at play, crystalline patterns of ice and wind-scoured landscapes. Thanks to everyone who submitted.
Now that it’s warming up, it’s time to switch gears. Photographers: Stay tuned for another announcement, and start snapping signs of summer — flower blooms, river flows, alpine lakes and more.
FWIW, the image actually shows the aft end of the tender for locomotive 1242, not a rail car. The locomotive, built in 1890, and tender were donated by the UPRR to Cheyenne in 1955. It was previously used on on the now abandoned rail line that ran from Walcott to Encampment from 1921 to 1954. Fun fact, the tender was used to carry 7,000 gallons of water and 12 tons of coal.