The Bureau of Land Management’s draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan is long on rules and full of government overreach but short on the type of dialog, collaboration and landscape-level vision that make for a viable regulatory scheme. That’s a real shame because, approached differently, it has the opportunity to be a meaningful win-win for conservation and ranching interests alike.

Opinion

Take, for example, the RMP’s approach to wildlife migration corridors. As a lifelong Wyoming rancher, I know from experience that designated migration corridors present both risks and opportunities for landowners. The Rock Springs RMP, however, doesn’t offer much in the way of reward for landowners. It is, instead, unfortunately heavy on prescription and light on flexibility. This is not a good combination.

The BLM cannot effectively protect or maintain functional corridors without the full participation of landowners because most, if not all, of the routes cross a mosaic of public and private lands. There is little use for a partial corridor. In the same sense, there is little room for a partial grazing permit. Both need an intact and functioning system to thrive and that takes cooperation, collaboration and execution. It’s not enough to mandate what happens on one side of the fence and hope for the best on the other. It’s likewise inadequate to say there is a plan and now the problem is solved, or to say grazing is still a permitted use and call it complete.

Much like a migration corridor, a ranch occupies a place on the landscape that is a collection of private and state and federal property. A fragmented landscape is no more a ranch than it is a corridor. The success of both ranch and corridor is dependent on a functioning landscape. This landscape scale can be measured and managed at an allotment level with specific actions, but those actions must be mutually beneficial to be successful. Yet, the Rock Springs RMP fails to recognize the role of landowners in accomplishing landscape-level aims or engage with ranchers in a mutually beneficial way.

Corridors can be and are a catalyst for action. Many ranches have big game corridors and parturition areas for some species or other. The level heads in the equation embrace change in the form of new and improved wildlife-friendly fences that contain livestock but let wildlife move freely and safely. The outliers are oblivious to the progress that has been made regarding how landowners make decisions and what is at stake at a larger landscape or corridor level.

Our ranch has been down the corridor road with mule deer and the changes we have made to the fences are a solid plus for our internal cattle management and certainly for the wildlife that occupies the same space. Next up is an antelope corridor and all indications are it will be manageable as well, provided we retain the flexibility needed to modify ranch operations in conjunction with the BLM permit.

Our ranch exists in 14 distinct parcels. We use all of the pieces as one to create a functional operation with summer and winter components. For us, the glue that holds the various pieces together under one form of common management with the federal government is the grazing permit. Our cattle spend the winter south of Lander and in May, after calving season, will make the annual trek to South Pass. Come late fall we’ll trail the cattle back down the highway to Lander and the cycle will start again.

Flexibility, cooperation, and mutual benefit are what will make the corridors resilient. The BLM’s Rock Springs plan, however, makes that difficult, if not impossible with its rigid prescriptiveness. From minutiae such as where salt can or cannot be placed, to utilization levels that will create conflict from the get-go, the Rock Springs plan needs some adjustment.

And corridors are just one example of the emerging communication and dialog between ranching interests and conservation interests. It would be unfortunate if the progress around corridors and larger-scale conservation activities was undermined by an uninformed plan.

Read the draft plan and comment on it through the BLM’s Rock Springs RMP Revision page. Public comment closes Wednesday, Jan. 17.