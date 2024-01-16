The Bureau of Land Management’s draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan is long on rules and full of government overreach but short on the type of dialog, collaboration and landscape-level vision that make for a viable regulatory scheme. That’s a real shame because, approached differently, it has the opportunity to be a meaningful win-win for conservation and ranching interests alike.
Opinion
Take, for example, the RMP’s approach to wildlife migration corridors. As a lifelong Wyoming rancher, I know from experience that designated migration corridors present both risks and opportunities for landowners. The Rock Springs RMP, however, doesn’t offer much in the way of reward for landowners. It is, instead, unfortunately heavy on prescription and light on flexibility. This is not a good combination.
The BLM cannot effectively protect or maintain functional corridors without the full participation of landowners because most, if not all, of the routes cross a mosaic of public and private lands. There is little use for a partial corridor. In the same sense, there is little room for a partial grazing permit. Both need an intact and functioning system to thrive and that takes cooperation, collaboration and execution. It’s not enough to mandate what happens on one side of the fence and hope for the best on the other. It’s likewise inadequate to say there is a plan and now the problem is solved, or to say grazing is still a permitted use and call it complete.
Much like a migration corridor, a ranch occupies a place on the landscape that is a collection of private and state and federal property. A fragmented landscape is no more a ranch than it is a corridor. The success of both ranch and corridor is dependent on a functioning landscape. This landscape scale can be measured and managed at an allotment level with specific actions, but those actions must be mutually beneficial to be successful. Yet, the Rock Springs RMP fails to recognize the role of landowners in accomplishing landscape-level aims or engage with ranchers in a mutually beneficial way.
Corridors can be and are a catalyst for action. Many ranches have big game corridors and parturition areas for some species or other. The level heads in the equation embrace change in the form of new and improved wildlife-friendly fences that contain livestock but let wildlife move freely and safely. The outliers are oblivious to the progress that has been made regarding how landowners make decisions and what is at stake at a larger landscape or corridor level.
Our ranch has been down the corridor road with mule deer and the changes we have made to the fences are a solid plus for our internal cattle management and certainly for the wildlife that occupies the same space. Next up is an antelope corridor and all indications are it will be manageable as well, provided we retain the flexibility needed to modify ranch operations in conjunction with the BLM permit.
Our ranch exists in 14 distinct parcels. We use all of the pieces as one to create a functional operation with summer and winter components. For us, the glue that holds the various pieces together under one form of common management with the federal government is the grazing permit. Our cattle spend the winter south of Lander and in May, after calving season, will make the annual trek to South Pass. Come late fall we’ll trail the cattle back down the highway to Lander and the cycle will start again.
Flexibility, cooperation, and mutual benefit are what will make the corridors resilient. The BLM’s Rock Springs plan, however, makes that difficult, if not impossible with its rigid prescriptiveness. From minutiae such as where salt can or cannot be placed, to utilization levels that will create conflict from the get-go, the Rock Springs plan needs some adjustment.
And corridors are just one example of the emerging communication and dialog between ranching interests and conservation interests. It would be unfortunate if the progress around corridors and larger-scale conservation activities was undermined by an uninformed plan.
Read the draft plan and comment on it through the BLM’s Rock Springs RMP Revision page. Public comment closes Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Thank you Mr. Hellyer for pointing out that migration corridors often transect private and public land. Certainly cooperation is needed to manage those corridors.
But as a wildlife advocate, I am frustrated that the governor’s executive order to protect corridors is moving much too slow. Given the slowness of the pace, I am in favor of BLM taking reasonable measures to protect the corridors on BLM land.
Just as BLM should not be able to tell you how to manage your land, you should not be able to tell BLM how to manage their land. If they want to prescribe the location of salt blocks, and have a good reason for it, that is their right and I support it.
I encourage people to comment on the BLM resource plan in favor of protecting wildlife and migration corridors. If some folks want a more collaborative process, they should also contact the governor and tell him to get moving on state driven corridor designations.
TOTALLY AGREE: Fragmented land ownership requires the various owners of both the surface estate and the mineral estate to communicate and cooperate on many natural resource issues. Wyoming’s ranchers must be an equal partner on any natural resource related proposal since they own some, but not all, of the surface estate and sometimes the mineral estate in the affected area. Wildlife migration corridors are just one of the potential usages of the fragmented land – other uses include pipelines crossing fragmented land, high voltage electrical transmission lines, access roads to MOG ( mineral, oil and gas ) production sites, access to mines such as coal and bentonite, etc. All of these types of development require cooperation with the affected surface owners. There is a difference though, the private land owners must be paid for surface disturbance and for permanent easements across their private surface – for pipelines, reimbursement of approximately $50,000 per mile is fairly normal. The reason being that an easement is normally a perpetual encumbrance on the private surface estate – not a legal matter to be taken lightly.
An example of the lack of cooperation which ranchers sometimes encounter is the matter of cleaning accumulated silt out of older stock dams on BLM surface – should be normal maintenance every 20-25 years – however, ranchers are usually denied access for their backhoes and small draglines to clean the reservoirs. Permission should be easily obtained with a simple phone call to the BLM’s District Office but that isn’t the way it works. Ranchers normally have to wait 5-15 years for the go ahead – and these are stock dams frequented by wildlife. Cooperation is a must in fragmented land of Wyoming.
And then, there are the wildlife migration corridors – cooperation with owners of the private surface estate must be included in all decision making – and, the private surface estate owners, should be compensated especially for perpetual wildlife migration corridors that become an encumbrance on their land – realizing that, the easements will probably take the form of conservation easements which restrict future developments such as subdivisions. That’s a big decision for private surface estate owners and requires significant monetary compensation.
RANCHERS ARE KEY PLAYERS AMONG THE VARIOUS PARTNERS AND HAVE A TRUE VESTED INTEREST VIA SURFACE OWNERSHIP IN FRAGMENTED LAND OWNERSHIP SITUATIONS.