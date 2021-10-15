Flowing, frozen, falling from the sky. Kinley Bollinger was near the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park in February 2021 when she captured an image of water in three distinct forms.

The Powell photographer, 18, said the contrast of the gauzy sky and the clarity of the turquoise water inspired this shot, published in full below.

“Such soft lighting truly made me feel the magic of winter, and I wanted to capture its grandeur,” Bollinger wrote in an email.

The image she captured won first place in the “water” category of The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming’s 2021 “I Believe in Conservation” student photo contest. Bollinger said the image transports her back to the sensory experience.

“I feel the chilled air when viewing the image,” she wrote.

That feeling is likely familiar to residents across Wyoming. A winter storm blanketed much of the state this week, bringing the season’s first snowfall to many communities.