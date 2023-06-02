Wildflowers are Lander residents’ sweet reward for surviving a snowy winter. 

One-hundred inches of the white stuff fell between October and April, according to the National Weather Service. That wasn’t enough to beat 1973’s 167 inches, but it did make the top ten for the period of record. 

That hefty snowfall ushered in gorgeous and abundant blooms. 

South of town, near Red Canyon Scenic Overlook, one of the state’s most spectacular vistas, is another eye-catching attraction. A field of blooming arrowleaf balsamroot has turned a hillside a neon shade of yellow.

Avatar photo

Maggie Mullen

Maggie Mullen reports on state government and politics. Before joining WyoFile in 2022, she spent five years at Wyoming Public Radio.

