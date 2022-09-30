The morning after a rain-snow storm hit the Jackson area in late September, photographer Timothy Mayo posted up with his camera at the iconic Oxbow Bend in Grand Teton National Park.

What followed was well worth the trip: Mount Moran, newly dusted with snow, peaked from the clouds as mist hovered over the glassy Snake River and the light performed an ethereal dance.

“Probably the best photography morning I have experienced in 2022,” the Jackson photographer recounted of capturing the splendor of late September — with hints of winter to come.