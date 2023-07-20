Phil Pfisterer mouthed a phew sound while describing his reaction to a recent Wyoming Supreme Court decision that buffers trappers like him from paying emotional damages when they accidentally kill peoples’ pets.

The ruling could have direct implications for the president of the Wyoming State Trappers Association, who runs a trapline on Fremont County ranchland near the Wind River Indian Reservation, where he often catches wandering dogs.

“I’ve trapped up to 30 dogs in one season on the reservation,” Pfisterer said. “If you care about your dog enough to put a collar on it, I care enough about it to let it out of my trap one time.”

But during Pfisterer’s 30-dog winter of 2021-’22, some 28 of the caught canines weren’t wearing collars. It’s likely many of the dogs were feral, he said, and they were dealt with just the same as his targeted quarry, coyotes.

“I dispatched them,” Pfisterer said. “Canines are cow killers. I don’t care if that sucker was a German shepherd or a coyote. If it’s eating cows on a rancher’s land and it’s killing his calves, I’m managing that problem.”

So Pfisterer knew what the stakes were as he followed a legal dispute between the Cardenas family of Casper and Sigiel Swanson, a trapper. In late 2014, Swanson’s snares caught and killed the Cardenas’ three St. Bernards — Brooklyn, Barkley and Jax — on state land adjacent to the family’s property along the foothills of Casper Mountain. The Cardenas family sued Swanson for “negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, violation of statutes [and] infliction of emotional distress.” The claims were dismissed in district court.

A Casper family lost the three St. Bernard’s pictured — Brooklyn, Barkley and Jax — to a trapping accident on state land near their home in 2014. The Wyoming Supreme Court recently ruled that the family can’t sue the trapper for emotional distress damages. (Wyoming Untrapped/Facebook screengrab)

Two weeks ago the Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed that decision, ruling that dog owners aren’t entitled to damages for the emotional distress of losing a pet.

“In my opinion, the state Supreme Court used common sense in their decision,” Pfisterer said. “It’s about time that’s over. That was a relief. Poor dude, what he had to go through.”

Others have a different view of who’s the victim.

The case

Casper attorney Gary Shockey, who represented the Cardenas family, said the pet-owning public has fewer options for relief as a result of the ruling.

“The implications are that anybody who has a pet and loves it cannot expect a look to the Wyoming courts for any kind of recourse in the event that you lose your dog or cat,” he said.

Shockey argued that the family should have been able to recover for emotional damages related to the “mayhem” caused by Swanson’s snares.

“There was a Wyoming case from several years ago that I thought established that you can obtain emotional damages from just being part of a terrible scene,” Shockey told WyoFile.

That case, he said, involved a motorist who struck and killed a negligent snowmobiler while driving over Togwotee Pass.

“She kills him, and then prevails and was able to get emotional damages,” Shockey said, “even though she had no physical damage herself and was never in any danger herself.”

The court’s opinion described the ordeal Savannah and Braylon Cardenas — both children at the time — went through while finding and trying to save their snared family dogs. Braylon was “rolled up in a ball, crying” and Savannah “crying, apologizing over and over” for being unable to save the dogs.

“The two children were utterly distraught,” the Supreme Court’s opinion says.

The trapper, Swanson, requested dismissal and asserted that emotional distress was not compensable because dogs are property under Wyoming statute.

The five justices unanimously agreed. They cited a 1997 Wyoming case, Blagrove v. JB Mech, that found a homeowner couldn’t sue a plumbing contractor for emotional damages related to flooding damage that destroyed personal possessions.

“While we do not question the Cardenas family’s heartache over the deaths of their dogs, Blagrove precludes recovery for emotional distress damages,” the justices wrote. “While Savannah and Braylon might be entitled to emotional damages for their own injuries, the impact rule does not extend their recovery to emotional damages caused by the death of the dogs.”

Snow covered Casper Mountain in December of 2022. The foothills outside of Wyoming’s second largest city was the site of a 2014 tragedy in which a trapper’s snares killed a local family’s three St. Bernards. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)

Two other Wyoming State Trappers Association board members reached by WyoFile expressed relief for that decision.

“We don’t get a lot of wins,” said Mike Miller, a Riverton trapper. “Anytime we do get a win, it’s appreciated.”

The loss of the Cardenas’ dogs was “unfortunate” and an “accident,” Miller said, but little more. Tragedies like what befell the Cardenas family don’t warrant weighty damage claims hanging over the heads of the trappers involved, he said, nor does it make a case for new regulations.

Professional trapper E.J. Kelly, of Clark, also thought highly of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Accidents happen no matter what,” Kelly said. “There are millions of pets run over every year, and they’re not going to outlaw vehicles because of it. But if a trapper catches one dog, they want to do away with it — give up our freedoms and rights just because of an accident here and there.”

Deterrent effect gone?

Yet, others say trapping accidents are particularly avoidable and argue the Supreme Court’s ruling eliminates a potential consequence that could have a deterrent effect for trappers weighing whether to trap in legal but ethically questionable areas, like near neighborhoods or popular recreation destinations.

“There are currently little consequences out there for trappers who are indiscriminately taking animals, including pets,” said Jenny DeSarro, executive director of Wyoming Untrapped. “The crux of this whole scenario is that there’s no deterrent for them.”

Karen Zoller’s dog, Mac, pictured, was killed by a trapper’s snare while on a walk in rural Fremont County in January 2020. (Karen Zoller)

The idea that a family dog is simple property and that losing it because of another person’s choice of recreation doesn’t constitute emotional damage miffed Fremont County resident Karen Zoller, who lost her dog, Mac, to a snare while on a January 2020 walk north of Ocean Lake.

“Everybody processes things differently, but it’s definitely a traumatic event,” Zoller said. “Your animal is your family. You go on a run or a hike and then boom, gone. And then you can’t do anything about it because it’s legal.”

Trappers interviewed for this story all pointed to education as their desired solution to averting accidents that can turn tragic for pet owners.

“The biggest issue we have, in my opinion, is uneducated trappers,” said Kelly, the trapper from Clark. “That’s why I personally started a trapper education course in this state. Just because you can set a trap somewhere, doesn’t mean you should.”

This year’s course is scheduled for July 26-27 in Sheridan.

Pfisterer argued that education is needed on both sides: by trappers, but also the pet-owning public.

“We offer six trap-release seminars throughout the state every year,” he said. “We’d love to teach you how to let your dog out, because the last thing we want to do is kill your dog.”

Trapping reform advocates like Wyoming Untrapped and Zoller, who formed WY Trap Free-Mont County after losing Mac, have also pushed for new regulations to diminish the chances of bycaught dogs and tragedies. They’ve had limited success lobbying the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, though.

Wyoming trappers have also resisted new regulations. Miller, one of the association’s board members, is concerned that trapper’s rights are being slowly whittled away. He said he’s watched it happen in other states and has resolved to not let it repeat in Wyoming.

“As trappers, we’ve basically bowed up and said, ‘You know, we’re just not going to give you anything,’” Miller said, referencing trapping reform. “That’s a hard stance to take, and I don’t know whether it’s the right stance, but that’s the stance we’re at right now.”