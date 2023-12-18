Nineteen equipment operators, mechanics and mine staff got laid off last month from the Black Butte coal mine near Rock Springs. They were told just before Christmas they’d lose their jobs because an obscure federal agency was slow in permitting a mine expansion.
They’re having none of it. Two of those laid-off workers told Cowboy State Daily they “suspect that the real reason the plant is laying off employees is because of mismanagement.” One added he “believes the coal mine wouldn’t be ready to implement the expansion it has talked about even if it got the go-ahead from the DOI.”
Opinion
It’s truly tragic when hardworking Wyomingites lose their well-paying jobs, especially during the holiday season, and especially when being fed a line by the mine manager. Truth is, these layoffs are just the latest at Wyoming mines struggling to adapt to the reality that market demand for coal is rapidly shrinking. So, wouldn’t we expect our politicians to redouble their efforts — to date scarce to non-existent — to educate and prepare all of Wyoming for the ongoing decline of coal markets and coal jobs?
Well, no. Gov. Mark Gordon is at it again: placing blame on the federal government that actually lays at the state’s feet for failing to face the fact that energy markets are shifting away from coal and failing to prepare our economy for a different future.
The governor echoed mine manager Steve Gili almost verbatim, nonsensically blaming the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation & Enforcement for the layoffs, claiming that a delayed federal permit caused the job losses. If you’ve never heard of OSMRE, you’re not alone — it’s a tiny federal agency that mostly works quietly, rarely makes headlines and has never been blamed for causing the thousands of nationwide coal layoffs in the last decade.
Rather than attacking OSMRE, the governor should embrace the agency’s role in overseeing Wyoming’s regulation of mining and reclamation, especially of our publicly-owned coal. OSMRE plays a critical role in guiding the mining of federal coal, ensuring the reclamation of mined lands, and facilitating a just and equitable transition for coal regions as power plants are retired and demand for coal shrinks. Federal law requires it play a key role in evaluating current mining activities before approving new mining. It evaluates mining’s effect on multiple uses of public land, what water supplies are being affected, what lands have been restored and released from bond, and other things critical to the reclamation and restoration of Federal coal lands. OSMRE also considers past histories of operators, helping mitigate the impacts of mines abandoned in company bankruptcies.
Ironically, if any environmental regulator should be blamed for the Black Butte layoffs it is Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality. As embarrassing as it may be for the governor to admit, his own DEQ pushed the mine’s utility customer — the Jim Bridger coal plant — to convert half its coal units to natural gas, leading to a decline in coal demand from the Black Butte mine. Less coal means fewer jobs, pure and simple.
But really, no government agency — state or federal — is to blame here. Instead of whining about mine regulators, the governor would better focus his energy on developing an honest and effective economic transition plan to address how jobs and revenue can be replaced as coal continues to decline. We can’t reverse market trends, but we can be prepared. Blaming OSMRE — or, more ridiculously, President Biden — only provides another distraction as Wyoming politicians continue to whistle past the graveyard, averting our attention from planning for our future — a new lower-carbon economy that is coming whether we like it or not.
Don’t forget this from 2019. “Executives of a bankrupt coal firm in the Powder River Basin received over half a million dollars in bonus payments in the year leading up to the company’s bankruptcy filing, court documents reveal. Lighthouse Resources paid 11 “insiders” within the company and its subsidiaries a total of $3.3 million, including at least $702,500 in bonuses, in the 12 months before filing for bankruptcy. These insiders included a president, chief operating officer, treasurer, general manager, two secretaries and four directors. The company also reported $2.5 million in “payments related to bankruptcy,” made during that same period, according to the company’s financial statements. This comes as the insolvent company asked a federal bankruptcy court last month to reject a $2.7 million pension plan for coal miners, asserting the company needs to cut costs to be able to afford cleanup at its mining site in Montana. Maintaining the pension program would require the company to make annual contributions of about $85,000, according to the company.” Casper S-T
America and Wyoming’s “human shields” are those that mine coal as they are not going to be saved; just used to make a needless point. I am glad the miner’s were freed up to say the truth instead of being expendable pawns in an economic and political game where their voices are ignored.
The accusations by Governor Gordon and others is very similar to the “outrage” about the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan prepared by the BLM.
Outrage seems to work as the lies told by ones with biggest megaphones are considered the truth by the electorate that has been conditioned to hate every action that can be arbitrarily assigned to the US Government. That is terrible governance and it shows.
Hello Wyo. The process of energy transition is here now! The Governor and Legislature need to be working on retraining and reskilling the workforce for the jobs of the future rather than playing the tired old card about ‘it’s the feds fault’. Show some leadership and progressive thinking.
Dennis Stickley
Dennis. The “green” jobs are just not there. Solar installers make $17 hour. Barely living wage. Very very few green jobs have benefits. The people building EV’s can’t afford to buy/drive one. The climate folks that are falling for this hog wash are blind. Yes climate is changing. Always has. Always will. It is all in MOTHER NATURES HANDS!! How can one eliminate “carbon” when carbon is essential to LIFE? The elites are still jetting around. Haven’t bought EV’s. Wake up Sheep. The Wolves are at the door.
This is politicians fault. Politicians don’t prepare for future they let things become emergency they throw dollars at losing cause. And “study”. Here proven fact. All these emissions off every power plant. Coal or natural gas could have should have been captured and put into the deep formation. They exsist. The technology has been available and proven to do so. Has actually been done for last 30 years. But our politicians of both parties will NOT ACT. Always kicking the can down the road and stuffing their pockets with kick back cash. Our system is BROKEN
Thank you. As a new Wyoming resident, I applaud your sane analysis. I love Wyoming and its people, but there needs to be a focus on diversifying its economy. At the same time I have great empathy for the 19 laid off workers – they need as much financial/educational/training support as possible to get back to work.