With all the media attention directed at Wyoming court appointments in recent days, we thought it would be helpful for Wyoming citizens to know how our court appointment process works and why we believe it is the most fair and effective way to pick the members of our judicial branch.

Opinion

In Wyoming, judges are chosen pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the Wyoming Constitution. According to that provision, the Judicial Nominating Commission provides a list of three qualified applicants to the governor, who then chooses from those three names to fill the vacancy.

The Judicial Nominating Commission consists of six voting members and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who may vote in the case of a tie. The six members include three attorneys elected by members of the Wyoming State Bar and three lay members (non-lawyers) chosen by the governor to serve on the commission. All three of us were fortunate to have been elected by our peers to serve a four-year term on the commission. We all feel that service on the commission was a true highlight of our professional lives, working with a select group of lawyers and non-lawyers to agree on the three applicants who would make the governor’s choice as difficult as possible, without regard to partisan politics. Until he receives the list of three candidates nominated by the commission, the governor has no role in judicial selection.

The commission sorts through applicants based on their actual merit and fitness to be a judge. For example, the applicants are questioned about their professional competence, integrity, fairness, diligence and judicial temperament. The commission also considers the opinions of judges, other lawyers and members of the public who know them well when considering who are the most qualified candidates.

Ultimately, the beauty of our judicial selection process is that the State of Wyoming benefits from a very competent and professional judicial branch. Our judges are chosen based on their demonstrated ability to be successful.

In contrast, in more than half the states, judges are elected to serve. This type of selection process creates all sorts of problems. As United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor warned many years ago, “In too many states, judicial elections are becoming political prizefights where partisans and special interests seek to install judges who will answer to them instead of the law and the Constitution.” It is not hard to understand why special interests would want to influence judicial elections — judges are required to make decisions that affect the rights and responsibilities of all. In Wyoming, special interests have no role in judicial selection, as it should be.

Current and former governors are often heard saying that judicial appointments were one of their favorite responsibilities because they knew they could not make a mistake. Without regard to their political affiliation, uniformly, governors have praised the Judicial Nominating Commission for making their decisions difficult because all of the candidates were qualified. Let’s keep it that way.